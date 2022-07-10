Gilas dealt blow as injury keeps Ramos out of Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas' bid in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia has run up against a setback as Dwight Ramos is set to miss action due to an injury.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Sunday morning that Ramos is nursing medial tibial stress syndrome or shin splints.

Ramos was a key cog in the first window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers for Gilas where he normed 15.5 points, seven rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Per the SBP, they will look to replace Ramos with Rhenz Abando.

The Gilas lineup for the Asia Cup is led by Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, and the returning Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

Gilas plays their first game in the regional tiff on Wednesday, July 13, against Lebanon.