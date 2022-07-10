^

Sports

Gilas dealt blow as injury keeps Ramos out of Asia Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 10, 2022 | 10:25am
Gilas dealt blow as injury keeps Ramos out of Asia Cup
This 2021 file photo shows Dwight Ramos
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas' bid in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia has run up against a setback as Dwight Ramos is set to miss action due to an injury.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Sunday morning that Ramos is nursing medial tibial stress syndrome or shin splints.

Ramos was a key cog in the first window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers for Gilas where he normed 15.5 points, seven rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Per the SBP, they will look to replace Ramos with Rhenz Abando.

The Gilas lineup for the Asia Cup is led by Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, and the returning Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

Gilas plays their first game in the regional tiff on Wednesday, July 13, against Lebanon.

DWIGHT RAMOS

FIBA ASIA CUP

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Greg Slaughter heads to Japan, signs with B2 team

Greg Slaughter heads to Japan, signs with B2 team

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Former Northport Batang Pier Greg Slaughter is taking his talents to Japan after signing with a team in the second division...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic medalist swimmer Sanchez to accomplish 12-month residency before representing PH in competition

Olympic medalist swimmer Sanchez to accomplish 12-month residency before representing PH in competition

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Two-time Tokyo Olympics medalist Kayla Sanchez will be living in the Philippines for a year before she can officially compete...
Sports
fbtw

Magsayo ready for Vargas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo shrugged off Mexican challenger Rey Vargas’ boast of wresting the crown when they meet in a scheduled 12-round bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, this morning...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers send strong signal

HD Spikers send strong signal

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Setter Gel Cayuna picked up from where she left off last conference to power Cignal to a 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez switches allegiances from Canada to Philippines

Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez switches allegiances from Canada to Philippines

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Sanchez, who was part of the Canadian team that copped the 4x100-meter freestyle relay silver and 4x100m medley relay bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Latest

All in for Gilas camp

By Joaquin M. Henson | October 24, 2017 - 4:00pm
Unlike in previous training camps, cadets and veterans alike will be called to report for duty at the same time when Gilas begins practice on Nov. 3 for the Nov. 24 game against Japan in Tokyo to kick off the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw

PSC, DepEd to work together

By Joaquin M. Henson | September 24, 2017 - 4:00pm
PSC chairman Butch Ramirez is setting aside a budget of P25 Million to support an initiative with the Department of Education (DepEd) in line with the government agency’s mandate to promote grassroots development...
Sports
fbtw
Viloria on track for title shot

Viloria on track for title shot

By Joaquin M. Henson | September 12, 2017 - 4:00pm
Former WBC/IBF lightflyweight and WBO/WBA flyweight champion Brian Viloria is in line for a shot at another world title with...
Sports
fbtw

7-1 Austin to reinforce Chooks?

By Joaquin M. Henson | September 9, 2017 - 4:00pm
There are plans to sign up 7-1 Isaiah (Zeke) Austin to play for Chooks To Go as an import at the FIBA Asia Champions Cup in Chenzhou, China, on Sept. 22-30 with the Philippine squad to exclude PBA pros for the annual...
Sports
fbtw
Size no Gilas problem

Size no Gilas problem

By Joaquin M. Henson | September 9, 2017 - 4:00pm
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said the other day with JuneMar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter coming into...
Sports
fbtw

Cubans infiltrate Cambodia boxing

By Joaquin M. Henson | August 20, 2017 - 4:00pm
It’s not only a Cuban coach who’s made the five-man Cambodian boxing team a curious, if not dangerous, contender in the SEA Games but also a naturalized Cuban fighter out to derail the medal hopes of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with