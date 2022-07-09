La Salle, Marinerong Pilipino post wins in PBA D League

Games on Tuesday

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

11 a.m. - EcoOil-La Salle vs Marinerong Pilipino

1 p.m. - AMA Online vs Wangs Basketball @26-Letran

3 p.m. - Adalem Construction-St. Clare vs CEU

MANILA, Philippines — Marinering Pilipino and EcoOil-La Salle scored blowout victories against separate counterparts to forge an early four-way logjam on top after the opening week of the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Led by homecoming cager Juan Gomez de Liaño, the Skippers sank Apex Fuel-San Sebastian with an 86-74 victory while the Green Archers walloped Builders Warehouse-Santo Tomas, 112-82.

Marinero and EcoOil-La Salle notched 1-0 cards to join first-day winners Wangs Basketball @26-Letran and Centro Escolar U ahead of the eight-team D-League cast in its first foray since 2020.

After serving as import in the Japan B. League, the former UP stalwart De Liaño flirted with a triple-double of 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for a roaring return to local tourney.

He was not alone in Marinero’s onslaught as Jollo Go, a third-round pick in this year’s PBA Rookie Draft, also sizzled for 23 markers and 10 assists after being left unsigned by new franchise Converge.

“Masaya na nakuha namin ‘yung first win pero marami pa kaming lapses na dapat i-correct,” said coach Yong Garcia, who also got a 10-point contribution form Mapua big man Warren Bonifacio.

Earlier, brothers Michael (23 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks) and Ben Phillips (16 points, eight rebounds) joined forces in La Salle’s 30-point beatdown of Santo Tomas.

Joaqui Manuel also joined the party with 13-10 double-double of his own with CJ Austria chipping in 15 more markers for the wards of coach Derrick Pumaren.

“I was kind of worried going into this game because we’ve been playing with 9-10 guys. But the boys really played hard and ran the things we’re supposed to run,” said Pumaren, revving up his wards for the UAAP after a Final Four finish last season.

The Scores:

First Game:

EcoOil-La Salle 112 -- M. Phillips 23, B. Phillips 16, Austria 15, Manuel 13, Estacio 11, Galman 10, Buensalida 9, Cortez 6, Escandor 5, Blanco 4.

Builders Warehouse-UST 82 -- Cabanero 21, Concepcion 19, Baclaan 18, Manaytay 7, Santos 5, Herrera 5, Crisostomo 2, Lazarte 2, Jalbuena 2, Manalang 1, Pangilinan 0, Mantua 0, Canoy 0.

Quarterscores: 32-15, 61-30, 95-62, 112-82.

Second Game:

Marinerong Pilipino 86 -- Go 23, Gomez de Liano 20, Bonifacio 10, Nocum 8, Gamboa 7, Carino 6, Hernandez 4, Garcia 4, Agustin 4, Lacap 0, Pido 0.

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 74 -- Altamirano 17, Escobido 13, Desoyo 10, Calahat 7, Yambing 7, Concha 5, Una 5, Sumoda 4, Shanoda 2, Ventura 2, Suico 2, Felebrico 0, Cosari 0.

Quarterscores: 25-13, 45-35, 66-58, 86-74.