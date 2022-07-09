^

Sports

Despite big win, Filipinas' game vs Malaysia a 'frustrating performance', says coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 9, 2022 | 5:03pm
Despite big win, Filipinas' game vs Malaysia a 'frustrating performance', says coach
Sara Eggesvik
PFF

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic was not completely satisfied with the way his team was able to play against Malaysia in their AFF Women's Championship match up on Friday.

Even though the Filipinas won 4-nil at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, the Aussie tactician said that it wasn't ideal overall for his wards.

"It was probably a frustrating performance," Stajcic said after the game.

"The game was stop-start, and not a lot of flow in the game, not a lot of rhythm in the game. We scored some goals and we won the game, but I think we lacked a little bit of rhythm," he added.

The Filipinas encountered a pesky Malaysian side that seemed content to fall back into their own half of the pitch and deny the Philippines chances at goal.

This proved effective in the first half hour or so, as they frustrated the Filipinas' attempts at goal.

And while newcomer Sara Eggesvik opened the floodgates with a screamer in the 32nd minute, the Fil-Norwegian booter mirrored Stajcic's sentiments.

"We should have scored more goals," she said after the match.

"But I'm glad we got the win," she continued.

Eggesvik had one goal to her name and tallied two assists which copped her player of the match honors.

With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup the long-term goal of the Philippines, Stajcic is looking for continuinity in improvement from his players.

Still, he and his team are keeping a mentality of one match at a time.

Even with the AFF Women's Championship semifinals within reach as the Philippines leads Group A with nine points, Stajcic isn't too keen on focusing on anything other than their next game.

"We don't wanna put the cart before the horse, as we say in Australia. The old cliche is there for a reason, you gotta take one game at a time," said Stajcic.

"Every athlete in every team says that because it's important. You can't get too far ahead of yourself," he added.

That next game for the Filipinas is a clash with Indonesia on Sunday, 7 p.m. where they look to extend their win streak to four in the regional tiff.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Greg Slaughter heads to Japan, signs with B2 team

Greg Slaughter heads to Japan, signs with B2 team

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Former Northport Batang Pier Greg Slaughter is taking his talents to Japan after signing with a team in the second division...
Sports
fbtw
Ravena bros headline Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup as Parks makes national team return

Ravena bros headline Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup as Parks makes national team return

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The two Ateneo standouts, who are in the offseason of their respective B. League teams, will lead the way along with Dwight...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic medalist swimmer Sanchez to accomplish 12-month residency before representing PH in competition

Olympic medalist swimmer Sanchez to accomplish 12-month residency before representing PH in competition

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Two-time Tokyo Olympics medalist Kayla Sanchez will be living in the Philippines for a year before she can officially compete...
Sports
fbtw
Junna Tsukii nabs Philippines' first gold in World Games

Junna Tsukii nabs Philippines' first gold in World Games

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
It is only the country's second gold medal in the quadrennial event after Carlo Biado won gold in Nine-ball men's singles...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
La Salle, Marinerong Pilipino post wins in PBA D League

La Salle, Marinerong Pilipino post wins in PBA D League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Led by homecoming cager Juan Gomez de Liaño, the Skippers sank Apex Fuel-San Sebastian with an 86-74 victory while...
Sports
fbtw
Competing for Philippines was only a matter of time for Kayla Sanchez

Competing for Philippines was only a matter of time for Kayla Sanchez

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Though having represented Canada until as late as last month, Sanchez said that she had long been aware of the possibility...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena faces elimination in rain-suspended Barbasol tilt

Tabuena faces elimination in rain-suspended Barbasol tilt

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena moved tantalizingly close to crashing into the weekend play of the Barbasol Championship on a blazing backside...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan-Caloocan, Davao-Negros in crucial Wesley So Cup matches Saturday

San Juan-Caloocan, Davao-Negros in crucial Wesley So Cup matches Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
With three playdates left in the ongoing Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, teams are...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes 3x3 glory&nbsp;&nbsp;

Gilas eyes 3x3 glory  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Buoyed by its sweep of the qualifying phase, red-hot Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a playoff ticket when it faces the host team...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with