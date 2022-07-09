Despite big win, Filipinas' game vs Malaysia a 'frustrating performance', says coach

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic was not completely satisfied with the way his team was able to play against Malaysia in their AFF Women's Championship match up on Friday.

Even though the Filipinas won 4-nil at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, the Aussie tactician said that it wasn't ideal overall for his wards.

"It was probably a frustrating performance," Stajcic said after the game.

"The game was stop-start, and not a lot of flow in the game, not a lot of rhythm in the game. We scored some goals and we won the game, but I think we lacked a little bit of rhythm," he added.

The Filipinas encountered a pesky Malaysian side that seemed content to fall back into their own half of the pitch and deny the Philippines chances at goal.

This proved effective in the first half hour or so, as they frustrated the Filipinas' attempts at goal.

And while newcomer Sara Eggesvik opened the floodgates with a screamer in the 32nd minute, the Fil-Norwegian booter mirrored Stajcic's sentiments.

"We should have scored more goals," she said after the match.

"But I'm glad we got the win," she continued.

Eggesvik had one goal to her name and tallied two assists which copped her player of the match honors.

With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup the long-term goal of the Philippines, Stajcic is looking for continuinity in improvement from his players.

Still, he and his team are keeping a mentality of one match at a time.

Even with the AFF Women's Championship semifinals within reach as the Philippines leads Group A with nine points, Stajcic isn't too keen on focusing on anything other than their next game.

"We don't wanna put the cart before the horse, as we say in Australia. The old cliche is there for a reason, you gotta take one game at a time," said Stajcic.

"Every athlete in every team says that because it's important. You can't get too far ahead of yourself," he added.

That next game for the Filipinas is a clash with Indonesia on Sunday, 7 p.m. where they look to extend their win streak to four in the regional tiff.