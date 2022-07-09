^

Tabuena faces elimination in rain-suspended Barbasol tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 9, 2022 | 11:50am
Tabuena faces elimination in rain-suspended Barbasol tilt
Miguel Tabuena
File

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena moved tantalizingly close to crashing into the weekend play of the Barbasol Championship on a blazing backside run but his 69 may still prove short to net him a spot in the last 36 holes of the $3.7 million championship halted due to darkness in Nicholasville, Kentucky Friday.

A long rain delay at the water-logged Keene Trace course stranded half of the starting 156-player field with 18 either posting or moving to five-under 139 overall totals, the projected cutoff score.

Counting his 71 Thursday, the ICTSI-backed Tabuena stood at provisional share of 79th at four-under 140.

Adam Svensson, meanwhile, was among those who completed play although the Canadian slowed down with a 67 after a 62 for a brilliant 15-under 129 but still took a clubhouse three-shot lead over Americans Mark Hubbard and Brandon Hagy and French Robin Roussel.

Hagy matched Svensson’s opening 10-under card, while Hubbard and Roussel carded 67 and 68, respectively, for 132s.

Running out of holes after a bogey-birdie card at the front, Tabuena cashed in on the last two par-5s to pick up precious strokes then holed out with another birdie for a 36-33 round in another low-scoring day at the par-72 layout.

A mid-morning thunderstorm followed dense morning fog, leading to a total delay of 5 hours and 20 minutes.

The course played longer than its 7,328-yardage and the rain softened the greens even more than the first round.

