Greg Slaughter heads to Japan, signs with B2 team

CAPAS, Tarlac — Former Northport Batang Pier Greg Slaughter is taking his talents to Japan after signing with a team in the second division of the Japan B. League.

Slaughter, who played only four games for the Batang Pier in the PBA Governor’s Cup last season, was welcomed by the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka on Saturday.

The former Ateneo standout joins a Fukuoka team that finished with a 20-30 slate last season.

Slaughter normed 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in his last conference with Northport.

Slaughter thus joins Kobe Paras and Jordan Heading in the second division of the league.

Also playing in Japan as Filipino imports are Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Justine Baltazar, Dwight Ramos, and Bobby Ray Parks Jr.