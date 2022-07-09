Ravena bros headline Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup as Parks makes national team return

MANILA, Philippines — Ravena brothers Kiefer and Thirdy will headline the 12-man lineup for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup to be held in Indonesia from July 12 to 24.

The two Ateneo standouts, who are in the offseason of their respective B. League teams, will lead the way along with Dwight Ramos and Carl Tamayo.

Gilas' 12-man lineup for the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 is now locked in ????????



Making a return to the national team is their fellow B. League import Bobby Ray Parks who last played for Gilas in 2017 during the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

Parks' former teammate in the TNT Tropang Giga Poy Erram is also in the fold for Gilas head coach Chot Reyes.

Beefing up the lineup are Korea-bound SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos and Will Navarro.

Francis Lopez, Geo Chiu and Kevin Quiambao complete the list.

Reyes takes back the head coaching reigns after assistant Nenad Vucinic called the shots for a couple of games after the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Gilas is looking to bounce back after a sub-par performance in Vietnam and their mixed bag of results in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers.

The Nationals are coming off of a win, though, as they battered India, 79-63, in their previous game last July 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In the Asia Cup, the Philippines battle Lebanon, India and New Zealand in Group A.