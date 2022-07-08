Filipinas blank Malaysia, tighten grip on lead in AFF Womenâ€™s Championship

Filipinas blank Malaysia, tighten grip on lead in AFF Women’s Championship

Sara Eggesvik (25) opened the goal scoring for the Philippines in their 4-0 rout of Malaysia in the AFF Women's Championship here at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team continued to roll in the AFF Women’s Championship, beating Malaysia 4-0 in their Group A match Friday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

With nine points to their name, the Filipinas steered clear of Thailand, which are in second with seven markers.

Against a Malaysian side that was on the defensive for the whole fixture, the hosts struggled to break through in the early goings of the first half.

Head coach Alen Stajcic was also forced to make an early substitution when Kaya Hawkinson figured in a clash with a Malaysian player that forced Sara Eggesvik into the lineup after just 10 minutes.

It proved to be a good development, though, as Eggesvik was the one who opened the scoring for the Filipinas.

Eggesvik put the Philippines in front with an absolute screamer of a goal in the 32nd minute.

She was just past the halfway mark when Eggesvik tried her luck with a long shot.

Malaysia goalkeeper Nurul Mazian had an initial save but could not keep it under control as it fell past the goal line to count as the opener.

Mazian protested the goal, vehemently talking to the referee after the goal was announced. But it was to no avail as the home team gained the advantage.

Katrina Guillou then doubled the lead just before half time with her first goal in home soil.

Guillou converted on the rebound after Tahnai Annis was denied by the keeper.

Quinley Quezada made it a treble shortly after the half time break when she converted off of an Eggesvik assist at the 48th minute.

Eggesvik then added another assist to her name in the 72nd minute when she delivered the ball perfectly to Anicka Castañeda to reach the final score.

On the defensive side, where Kiara Fontanilla made her first appearance on Philippine soil, it was hardly a test for the Filipinas as Malaysia were not keen on attempting too many attacks as they fell back in their own half of the pitch.

The Philippines will next take on Indonesia, gunning for their fourth straight win.