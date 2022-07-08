^

Sports

Filipinas blank Malaysia, tighten grip on lead in AFF Women’s Championship

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 9:07pm
Filipinas blank Malaysia, tighten grip on lead in AFF Womenâ€™s Championship
Sara Eggesvik (25) opened the goal scoring for the Philippines in their 4-0 rout of Malaysia in the AFF Women's Championship here at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Friday
PFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team continued to roll in the AFF Women’s Championship, beating Malaysia 4-0 in their Group A match Friday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

With nine points to their name, the Filipinas steered clear of Thailand, which are in second with seven markers.

Against a Malaysian side that was on the defensive for the whole fixture, the hosts struggled to break through in the early goings of the first half.

Head coach Alen Stajcic was also forced to make an early substitution when Kaya Hawkinson figured in a clash with a Malaysian player that forced Sara Eggesvik into the lineup after just 10 minutes.

It proved to be a good development, though, as Eggesvik was the one who opened the scoring for the Filipinas.

Eggesvik put the Philippines in front with an absolute screamer of a goal in the 32nd minute.

She was just past the halfway mark when Eggesvik tried her luck with a long shot.

Malaysia goalkeeper Nurul Mazian had an initial save but could not keep it under control as it fell past the goal line to count as the opener.

Mazian protested the goal, vehemently talking to the referee after the goal was announced. But it was to no avail as the home team gained the advantage.

Katrina Guillou then doubled the lead just before half time with her first goal in home soil.

Guillou converted on the rebound after Tahnai Annis was denied by the keeper.

Quinley Quezada made it a treble shortly after the half time break when she converted off of an Eggesvik assist at the 48th minute.

Eggesvik then added another assist to her name in the 72nd minute when she delivered the ball perfectly to Anicka Castañeda to reach the final score.

On the defensive side, where Kiara Fontanilla made her first appearance on Philippine soil, it was hardly a test for the Filipinas as Malaysia were not keen on attempting too many attacks as they fell back in their own half of the pitch.

The Philippines will next take on Indonesia, gunning for their fourth straight win.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez switches allegiances from Canada to Philippines

Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez switches allegiances from Canada to Philippines

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Sanchez, who was part of the Canadian team that copped the 4x100-meter freestyle relay silver and 4x100m medley relay bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic chief hails arrival of swimming 'asset' Kayla Sanchez

Philippine Olympic chief hails arrival of swimming 'asset' Kayla Sanchez

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Friday said the arrival of Filipino-Canadian Tokyo Olympics swimming...
Sports
fbtw
Paradigm balks at planned Pacquiao exhibition fight

Paradigm balks at planned Pacquiao exhibition fight

6 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao’s upcoming exhibition fight with South Korea’s YouTube sensation DK Yoo might not work to the boxing...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino-Salvadoran-American Ricky Turcios looks to 'unleash the dragon' in UFC stint

Filipino-Salvadoran-American Ricky Turcios looks to 'unleash the dragon' in UFC stint

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
It was one of the more exhilarating and profound post-match interviews in UFC history.
Sports
fbtw
Fancied Marinerong Pilipino tests Apex-San Sebastian in PBA D-League

Fancied Marinerong Pilipino tests Apex-San Sebastian in PBA D-League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Featuring overseas standouts, Marinerong Pilipino looms as favorite to join early leaders when it tests the mettle of Apex...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
D&eacute;j&agrave; vu as Amer hits another game-winner in Blackwater's escape act vs Phoenix

Déjà vu as Amer hits another game-winner in Blackwater's escape act vs Phoenix

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Baser Amer delivered once again, hammering out an identical game-winner as the raging Blackwater squeaked past Phoenix with...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas guns for playoff berth in FIBA Asia 3x3 joust

Gilas guns for playoff berth in FIBA Asia 3x3 joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Led by hotshot Almond Vosotros, the Nationals plunge back to action in Pool C with only a one-day breather against home squad...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic eyes Wimbledon glory after Nadal pulls out

Djokovic eyes Wimbledon glory after Nadal pulls out

8 hours ago
Novak Djokovic is preparing for his Wimbledon semifinal against Cameron Norrie safe in the knowledge that his greatest rival...
Sports
fbtw
Cue artists Biado and Amit, Muay Thai's Delarmino banner Team Philippines in World Games

Cue artists Biado and Amit, Muay Thai's Delarmino banner Team Philippines in World Games

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
World champions Carlo Biado and Rubilen Amit of billiards and Philip Delarmino of Muay Thai will spearhead the lean but mean...
Sports
fbtw
Bibat snaps long spell, wins ICTSI Aoki golf crown by 1

Bibat snaps long spell, wins ICTSI Aoki golf crown by 1

8 hours ago
Michael Bibat ended a disquieting title spell of nine years ruined by a slew of near misses by winning the ICTSI Eagle Ridge...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with