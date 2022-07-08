DÃ©jÃ  vu as Amer hits another game-winner in Blackwater's escape act vs Phoenix

^

Déjà vu as Amer hits another game-winner in Blackwater's escape act vs Phoenix

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 6:43pm
Ato Ular unloaded a career-best 34 points and 10 rebounds on a crisp 71% clip for the surging Elite.
Games Saturday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
5:15 p.m. – NLEX vs Rain or Shine
7:15 p.m. – NorthPort vs Converge

MANILA, Philippines – Same spot, same shot, same result.

Baser Amer delivered once again, hammering out an identical game-winner as the raging Blackwater squeaked past Phoenix with a pulsating 91-89 win to stay in chase of a playoff bonus in the PBA Philippine Cup Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After a quiet showing in the first 47 minutes, Amer came alive when it mattered most by hitting a fadeaway jumper in the last 2.1 seconds to lift Blackwater to its fourth straight win that solidified its hold of third spot at 5-1 only behind pace-setters San Miguel (7-1) and Barangay Ginebra (6-1).

Amer’s heroic was a fitting déjà vu for him and the Bossing, who stayed in the thick of the race for a top-two finish and twice-to-beat incentives, after hitting a similar winner against his former team Meralco last Thursday, 90-89.

The seasoned guard had nine points and four assists, finishing what was started by rookie Ato Ular, who unloaded a career-best 34 points and 10 rebounds on a crisp 71% clip.

Fresh from a PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation, Ular’s massive output became the highest so far this conference among all players to boost an early case for the Rookie of the Year plum.

It’s also the most points for a rookie since Mikey Williams erupted for 39 in Game 3 of the 2021 Philippine Cup finals that was eventually won by the TNT Tropang Giga.

Top overall rookie selection Brandon Ganuelas Rosser also stamped his class with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Blackwater, which unleashed a full turnaround after a 29-game losing skid over the past two years.

“It’s the same play. Alam ko na alam nila (Phoenix) but if you review that, there’s an opportunity to backdoor to Rashawn McCarthy. Open naman si Baser kaya tinira niya but it’s the same play,” said coach Ariel Vanguardia, who was emotional in the post-game after a dramatic win against his former team.

“I love that Phoenix team of mine. Masyado kong na-fire up ‘yung players ko. I told them na sila ‘yung magpapanalo dito, hindi ako. This was a tough game and we won, naka-tsamba kami. So thank you, Baser,” added Vangurdia, who coached Phoenix in 2016 to 2017.

Vanguardia also heaped praise on the steady play of Ular, the 13th pick in this year’s draft, who set the solid pick that freed Amer for his game-winner over the outstretched arms of another freshman Chris Lalata.

“He earned it,” beamed Vanguardia on the rookie revelation after also hitting a big trey that gave Blackwater an 86-85 lead in the last two minutes.

Appeared to be rusty after an eight-game layoff, Blackwater was slow to find its groove with an early 28-40 deficit before slowing crawling back to make it see-saw battle in the second half.

The Bossing tied it at 89 in the last 25 seconds on Yousef Taha’s and-one bucket, Matthew Wright then missed the go-ahead jumper in the last seven seconds before Amer sealed the deal. 

Jason Perkins (22), Wright (15) and rookie Tyler Tio (15) had their numbers but the Fuel Masters still crashed to their fourth straight defeat at 2-6.

The scores:

BLACKWATER 91 – Ular 34, Ganuelas-Rosser 16, Amer 9, Suerte 7, McCarthy 5, Taha 5, Melton 5, Torralba 4, Casio 4, Ebona 2, Sena 0. 

PHOENIX 89 – Perkins 22, Tio 15, Wright 15, Lalata 10, Jazul 8, Anthony 6, Mocon 5, Muyang 4, Rios 2, Garcia 2, Melecio 0, Porter 0, Serrano 0, Pascual 0. 

Quqarterscores: 16-19, 36-42, 61-66, 91-89.

