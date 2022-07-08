^

Fancied Marinerong Pilipino tests Apex-San Sebastian in PBA D-League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 4:48pm
Games Saturday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
10:30 a.m. – Builders Warehouse-UST vs EcoOil-La Salle
12:30 p.m. – Marinerong Pilipino vs Apex Fuel-San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines – Featuring overseas standouts, Marinerong Pilipino looms as favorite to join early leaders when it tests the mettle of Apex Fuel-San Sebastian in the second day of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With former Japan B. League imports in Juan Gomez de Liaño and Kemark Cariño at helm, the Skippers take on the Stags at 12:30 p.m. with hopes of gaining a piece of D-League lead with opening-day winners Wangs Basketball @26-Letran and Centro Escolar U.

Eco Oil-La Salle and Builders Warehouse-UST, meanwhile, rekindle their collegiate rivalry in the developmental ranks in the first match at 10:30 a.m.

All eyes are on Marinero as the only club team looking to stamp its experience and pedigree on the young D-League cast featuring collegiate squads.

But while that stature comes with pressure especially with reinforcements in De Liaño and Cariño, who previously played in B. League Division II and for Gilas Pilipinas, coach Yong Garcia is not keen on lowering his guard.

"Lahat ng sumali ngayon kayang manalo ng championship, so importante para sa amin to compete every game," said Garcia, who will also have the Mapua core of Paolo Hernandez, Brian Lacap and Warren Bonifacio.

Standing in their way is the young San Sebastian unit of coach Egay Macaraya from the NCAA bannered by Ichie Altamirano, Ken Villapando, and Romel Calahat.

For La Salle, spotlight is on Isaiah Blanco-Hontiveros, son of PBA great Dondon Hontiveros, and seven other rookies for the Green Archers’ development and preparation for UAAP Season 85 in September.

La Salle’s another young blood in Kevin Quiambao, however, is doubtful to play with the ongoing training of Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia next week.

Mentored by the seasoned tactician Derrick Pumaren, the Green Archers face a fellow rebuilding Santo Tomas squad led by Sherwin Concepcion, Bryan Santos and Nic Cabanero under interim coach Albert Alocillo.

