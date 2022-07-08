Gilas guns for playoff berth in FIBA Asia 3x3 joust

Almond Vosotros drives against an Indonesian defender in their FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup contest in the qualifying draw at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines – Buoyed by a sweep in the qualifying phase, red-hot Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a playoff ticket when it faces the host team and China in the main draw of the FIBA Asia 3x3 Cup in Singapore Saturday.

Led by hotshot Almond Vosotros, the Nationals plunge back to action in Pool C with only a one-day breather against home squad Singapore at 3:35 p.m. and China at 9:35 p.m.

The 12th-seeded China topped the Qualifying Draw H with wins against Sri Lanka and Tonga to progress in the tournament proper, where No. 27 Singapore booked an outright ticket as the host.

Gilas, which also features Joseph Eriobu, Samboy de Leon and Lervin Flores need to take care of business and finish in the top two to advance to the knockout quarterfinals.

Seeded at No. 4, Gilas is determined to achieve that mission after sweeping its way in the Qualifying Draw C against No. 18 Indonesia and No. 23 Jordan.

The Philippines escaped past Jordan, 21-19, before clobbering Indonesia with a 21-15 victory behind the heroics of Vosotros, who scored the team’s last nine points.

That should serve as enough stepping stone for Gilas, which is hell-bent on making it up for a bronze medal finish in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games 3x3 play after ruling the 2019 edition in Manila.

Meanwhile, the 13th-seeded women’s team failed to replicate the feat of the men’s squad after a close 13-11 loss to SEA Games gold medalist and No. 6 Thailand to settle for second place in Qualifying Draw B.

The Philippine cagebelles previously bested No. 23 Jordan, 21-9, but still fell short from advancing with only the pool winner gaining a seat in the main tourney.

Seasoned ace Afril Bernardino along with Khate Castillo, Katrina Guytingco and Camille Clarin carried the country’s gallant fight under the guidance of program director and head coach Pat Aquino.