Philippine Olympic chief hails arrival of swimming 'asset' Kayla Sanchez

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 3:29pm
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Friday said the arrival of Filipino-Canadian Tokyo Olympics swimming medalist Kayla Sanchez gives the country more assets in international meets.

“She’s truly an asset,” Tolentino told The STAR, referring to the 21-year-old Sanchez, a relay silver and bronze medalist in last year’s Tokyo Games who announced recently she has left Toronto and she will represent the country instead.

The mayor from Tagaytay said Sanchez could easily be a sure gold in the Asian Games as well as the Southeast Asian Games as soon as she meets the requirements for her to be allowed to don the national colors.

And there is hope by the nation that Sanchez, who traces her roots from Pampanga, Baguio and Bicol, could deliver the country’s first Olympic medal in the sport since the legendary Teofilo Yldefonso captured a 200-meter breaststroke bronze in Los Angeles 90 years back.

“He parents are both Filipinos, that’s sure gold in the Asian Games. Good thing she was convinced to transfer to us,” said Tolentinto, also the PhilCycling chief.

Sanchez is a great catch for country that has lost world-beaters in chesser Wesley So, who moved to the United States, and golfer Yuka Saso, who decided to represent Japan.

While swimming for Canada, she helped win the 4x100m freestyle relay silver and 4x100m medley relay bronze in Tokyo and was a World Championship short course gold medalist and a long course silver winner.

Just late Thursday, Sanchez got the blessing of Swimming Canada.

“Swimming Canada wishes Kayla Sanchez well as she seeks to represent the Philippines in international swimming,” it said.

Sanchez, however, would have to fulfill numerous requirements including the minimum 12-month residency and approval from the International Swimming Federation or FINA for her to carry the Philippine flag.

If she could meet all the requirements, the fastest Sanchez could represent the country is in July next year, or just in time for the 2024 Paris Games.

