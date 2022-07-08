Caloocan's Paolo Javillonar on playing in MPBL, extending Letran's dominance

MANILA, Philippines – After the Caloocan Excellence’s 95-78 drubbing at the hands of the Pampanga Giant Lanterns last Wednesday in the ongoing Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the former’s Paolo Javillonar took stock of the loss.

Javillonar is posting monster numbers in five matches for the Excellence — 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game with a field goal average of 31.5% and 65% accuracy clip from the free throw line. Yet, for all his efforts, Caloocan is 1-4; 17th in the 22-team league.

Since his final year in senior high school, Javillonar has won three straight championships — one with the National University Bullpups in the UAAP Juniors division and two with the Letran Knights in the NCAA seniors division.

“Pagsubok ‘yan,” he explained of his MPBL team’s trials. “Malayo pa bago matapos ‘to.”

Unfortunately for now, Javillonar has played his last match for Caloocan.

He will be returning to Letran, which will be competing in the PBA D-League as it begins its preparations for a three-peat in the NCAA.

“Sabi ko sa teammates ko na kung matapos ng maaga ang Letran sa D-League babalik ako,” promised Paolo.

It isn’t like he hasn’t tasted disappointment. He too has lost in the finals — in high school to the Kai Sotto-powered Ateneo Blue Eaglets. But his team turned adversity into triumph when they won the next season. He believes it could be the same for Caloocan although professional basketball is far different than collegiate hoops.

“Malaking karangalan ang nasa MPBL,” he enthused of his being a part of this four-year old league founded by boxing legend and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao. “At marami ka matututunan kasi iba yung sitwasyon.”

Paolo turns to advice from his idol, older brother Jeff Javillonar, who likewise won with National University and was instrumental in moving him to Letran.

“Sabi ni kuya, lagging maghanda at never i-take for granted yung opportunities na ibinibigay sa atin. At manalo’t matalo, may lessons ‘yan. Learn from them.”

And now the challenge is how to help Letran extend their NCAA dominance. If possible, help Caloocan along the way.

“Maganda na may challenges. Doon mo makikita kung ano yung kaya mo.”