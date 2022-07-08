Suns' Booker graces NBA 2K23 cover; Taurasi, Bird banner game's WNBA edition

MANILA, Philippines – All cover athletes for NBA 2K23 have been revealed as the game went live for pre-order on Thursday.

After 2K announced the return of Michael Jordan on the game's cover in its "Michael Jordan Edition" and the new "ultra premium" Championship Edition, they revealed the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and WNBA's Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird as cover athletes of the other editions.

Booker will banner the Standard Edition while Taurasi and Bird, considered as greats in the women's game, will be on the cover of a limited WNBA Edition of the game.

Booker, who will be on the cover of the game for the first time, said that it was a "dream come true".

"I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes. I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT’s, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game." said Booker.

The game will be offered in four different editions in an array of digital and physical formats.

The Standard Edition will be priced at $59.99 (approximately P3,360) on current-gen consoles. Next gen editions of the game will cost $69.99 (approximately P3,900) while a "special version" of the Standard Edition is planned for later this year.

Also available is the Digital Deluxe Edition, which will give players access to the Standard Edition across both generations of gaming with the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

This version will set you back $79.99 (approximately P4,480).

The Michael Jordan Edition and the Championship Edition will be costing a player $99.99 (approximately P5,600) and $149.99 (approximately P8,400), respectively.

Unfortunately, the WNBA edition will be available only in the US and Canada as a GameStop exclusive.

The WNBA Edition will be featuring Bird and Taurasi's WNBA jerseys as in-game bonus content.

NBA 2K23 will be released worldwide on September 9.