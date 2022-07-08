^

Filipino-Salvadoran-American Ricky Turcios looks to 'unleash the dragon' in UFC stint

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 1:51pm
When Ricky Turcios takes the Octagon, he comes in with a two-sided flag — one bearing El Salvador’s colors on one side and the Philippines on the other.
MANILA, Philippines – It was one of the more exhilarating and profound post-match interviews in UFC history.

After he defeated Brian Hiestand in the finale of the Ultimate Fighter 29 in August 2021, Filipino-Salvadoran-American Ricky Turcios spoke of unleashing the dragon.

While most would crib that “Eye of the Tiger” from the Rocky films, the 29-year old Turcios reached into his childhood when watching anime Dragonball Z and Street Fighter, which helped spark his interest in martial arts. In fact, his Instagram handle is “RickyHadouken,” a term that first gained popularity in the Street Fighter video game. 

“In that moment it was one of the most descriptive ways that I can describe that spirit,” explained Turcios. “When I am living my normal life I am just having a good time. Inside the Octagon in the heat of the battle, that is when you summon the dragon and all that energy.”

“Watching anime like Dragonball Z and Street Fighter inspired me to practice martial arts as a young boy,” he expounded on his inspirations. “So, I have been doing martial arts all my life and now, I am glad I am in the UFC.”

Turcios (12-2, 1-0 in the UFC) will need that and more when he battles Canadian Aiemann Zahabi (8-2, 2-2 in the UFC) in a bantamweight bout on Sunday, July 10 (Manila time), in UFC Fight Night Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev.

Turcios and Zahabi square off in the final match of the preliminary cards right before the main cards. 

Zahabi is coming off a spectacular knockout of Drako Rodriguez while Turcios won a high-energy, all-action battle against his Team Volkanovski teammate, Brian Hiestand, to win the Ultimate Fighter bantamweight title. 

“From my finale last year, I am glad it all worked out,” described Turcios. “It was a psychological experience and a high pressure moment.”

“As for this fight, my opponent, Aiemann Zahabi, I am ready for the toughest fight of my life. Going back into the heat again.”

Turcios said he learned a lot from his first UFC fight. “The smart fighter wins. It’s gotta be a calculated fight. It’s gonna come down to the tactics and fighting spirit.”

During his bruising battle with Hiestand, Turcios was like the Tasmanian Devil of cartoon fame — a handful, whirling dervish who pounded on his opponent no matter in what position he was in. 

“That is a moment I will always remember for the rest of my life to put myself in the UFC history books. I learned a lot from that experience.”

Turcios will also draw strength from his family. His mother, Sherry hails from Manila while his father, Henry, is from El Salvador. 

“All our families lived right there in the same neighborhood. We’re all very close. We kept a tight-knit family full of love. It means so much to me.”

“I am going to draw strength from the people I love, man,” summed up Turcios. “And I intend to bring that energy come UFC Fight Night.”

UFC Fight Night Dos Anjos vs Fiziev will be shown on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the on TapGo streaming application at 6 a.m. Sunday.

