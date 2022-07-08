^

Taiwan squad expressed interest in Ricci Rivero even during UAAP season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 12:09pm
Ricci Rivero
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Ricci Rivero is headed to Taiwan to be the first Filipino reinforcement in professional hoops league P.League+ after inking a deal with the Taoyuan Pilots.

But the athletic guard had more than enough offers even during his time with the UP Fighting Maroons, whom he helped win their first UAAP championship since 1986 in UAAP Season 84.

Rivero, a two-time UAAP titlist, shared the reasoning behind going after the Taiwanese team even among other options like the PBA, the Korean Basketball League, and the Japan B. League.

"Actually, ang tagal ko na rin naman tong iniisip," he said of his plans after college on CNN Philippines' Sports Desk.

"And ever since kasi, before pa ata yung UAAP, kinakausap na talaga nung team yung management ganyan, sila dad ata, I'm not so sure," he added.

Rivero had apparently closed off all negotiations with pro teams until the UAAP tournament was gone and over with as he wanted to keep himself dedicated to the Fighting Maroons.

But when they were finally able to get over the hump and entered the offseason, Rivero was finally able to consider what was coming next.

"After UAAP, at saka na nila ibigay sa akin kung ano man yung mga options para at least, yung 100% commitment ko nasa UP talaga," he said.

"After ng season, that's the time na sinend nila sakin, and pinagusapan na namin na eto yung mga offers," he added.

According to Rivero, what made the Pilots different from other squads is their persistence to follow up on Rivero's career and whether or not he would be signing with the team.

"Yun talaga kasi yung team na since then palagi daw naguupdate sakanila so mas nafeel lang din namin na if itong team na to, mas kind of devoted parang gusto talaga nila, why not give them a chance," said Rivero.

Rivero hopes to help the Pilots improve on their result last season where they finished dead last among the six teams with a 7-22 slate.

Rivero joins the likes of former UAAP standouts who will be making their pro hoops debuts overseas like SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos in Korea.

UAAP
