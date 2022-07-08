Jericho Cruz says Beermen played playoff basketball vs TNT

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen pulled out all the stops in their 115-99 victory over the TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

On a roll with four straight victories, the Beermen leaned on Jericho Cruz and June Mar Fajardo, who both finished with 30 points — a career-high for the former.

Though already assured of playoff spots for both teams, SMB came out with more fire as they apparently treated the clash among the top teams as not just any other regular game.

Knowing how quick complexions can change in the PBA Philippine Cup, Cruz said that SMB were keen on dominating the competition.

"Ayaw namin bumaba yung standing namin. Gusto namin nasa 1 and 2 lang kami para may twice-to-beat advantage kami," said Cruz after the game.

"Ito tinrabaho namin [yung panalo]," he added.

The Beermen are atop the standings now with a 7-1 slate, but Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings are hot on their heels with their 6-1 record.

So Cruz knows how important every game is. Even in the elimination round, Cruz said that his team was already locked in as if it were the playoffs.

"Before the game, naguusap-usap kami ng mga teammates ko sabi namin na when we're playing Talk 'N Text parang eto yung playoff game eh," he said.

"So binase namin yung laro namin dito na talagang kailangan manalo ngayon," he added.

The Beermen hope to keep things going when they face the resurgent Blackwater Bossing on Sunday, July 10.