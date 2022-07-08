Lyceum, San Sebastian rise as early leaders in collegiate MLBB tiff

Screenshot of the match between LPU and CSB

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos emerged as the teams to beat early in the inaugural season of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE), the country's newest collegiate esports league.

The Pirates and the Stags both sport 3-0 records after trouncing their respective opponents in the opening week of the 10-team tournament.

LPU, which won the exhibition CCE Varsity Cup last year, bested Mapua University, Arellano University and College of St. Benilde in its first three assignments.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian thumped Perpetual Help, Jose Rizal University and Letran.

Pirates Remarch Eusebio and Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes stood out for the early leaders as they took turns in capturing MVP honors They hardly struggled in their bid to follow up the Varsity Cup ttile.

The Stags, meanwhile, leaned on gold lane specialist Jorenz Louie Denosta in their three victories.

There is a four-way clog in the second spot with Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Beda University, Arellano and CSB all sporting 2-1 cards after Week 1.

On the other hand, Mapua and Letran, both Varsity Cup podium finishers, started out flat as they are winless in their first three outings. Perpetual also finds itself without a victory.

Coming up next week is a battle between the undefeated squads as Lyceum and San Sebastian will meet for the solo lead of the tournament.