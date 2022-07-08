Bianca Bustamante meets learning curve in W Series Silverstone race

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino racer Bianca Bustamante took home a lot of learnings in her first-ever British Grand Prix, as she struggled to get things going in Round 3 of the W Series season in Silverstone last weekend.

Since scoring points in her first-ever race back in Miami, Bustamante has been on a learning curve in her first season in the single-seater racing championship.

Last weekend, Bustamante ended up finishing 17th among the 18-driver grid in her W Series Academy car.

Despite finishing outside the points, Bustamante said that there was much she can improve on and is looking to build on it before the next round later in July.

"I learned so much about myself as a driver, really wish I was able to show more. In the end, I just wasn't able to progress quickly enough. Qualified P17. Finished P17 in the race," Bustamante said.

"Using this as motivation to keep on improving, a long way to go but taking it one race at a time," she added.

Bustamante is in no rush to rack up her points as the W Series Academy Team puts premiuim on driver development. Bustamante is locked in with the team for two seasons.

"In races like these, I focus on the positives and learn from my shortcomings. I believe in my ability to come back stronger!," said Bustamante.

"Now all eyes are on France as we head there in 2 weeks. Thankful to the team and crew as always! Silverstone was amazing, cant wait to comeback next year!" she added.

Bustamante, the first Filipina to race in W Series, is currently back in the Philippines for a two-week vacation before she flies to France and Hungary for a double header on July 22.