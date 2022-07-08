^

Eala, Cabrera exit Portugal doubles tiff as quarterfinalists

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 9:15am
Eala, Cabrera exit Portugal doubles tiff as quarterfinalists
Lizette Cabrera (L) and Alex Eala
Released / Rafa Nadal Academy

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Filipino-Australian Lizette Cabrera could not stage an upset over top-seeded pair Justina Mikulskyte and Hong Yi Cody Wong in the quarterfinals of the W25 Carroios-Seixal in Portugal on Thursday.

Eala and Cabrera fell in a tight-knit affair, 5-7, 4-6, to wrap up their campaign in the $25K tourney as they also failed in their respective singles bids.

The Filipino pair looked poised to take the one set advantage when they took a 5-4 lead in the opener.

But Mikulskyte and Wong broke their serve in Game 11, to flip the script and take the lead, 6-5.

While Eala and Cabrera led in Game 12, 40-30, the top-seeded duo churned out three straight points to steal the set.

Down 0-1, Eala and Cabrera zoomed to a quick 3-0 lead in the second frame.

But their foes were unfazed as they strung together five game wins of their own to take the advantage, 5-3.

While Eala and Cabrera held their serve in Game 9 to take one back, 4-5, which only served as consolation as Mikulskyte and Wong held their serve in Game 10 to seal the victory, 6-4.

Earlier in the day, Eala lost to Alexandra Bozovic, 6-1, 4-6, 5-7, in the Round of 16 in singles.

Cabrera fell in the Round of 32 on Wednesday against a qualifier from Japan.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
