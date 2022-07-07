^

Sports

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup: Gilas men move on, women fall short vs Thais

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 9:23pm
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup: Gilas men move on, women fall short vs Thais
Almond Vosotros is hugged by teammate Joseph Emmanuel Eriobu after their 21-19 victory over Jordan in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Thursday
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Almond Vosotros hit the game-winner with four minutes to spare, sending Gilas Pilipinas into the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup with a 21-15 win over Indonesia at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Thursday.

Vosotros drained back-to-back deuces to drop Indonesia and help punch the Philippines' ticket to pool play set to begin on Friday.

Vosotros finished with 11 points in the main draw clincher.

The Gilas men, bannered by Vosotros, Rodel Samboy De leon, Lervin Flores and Joseph Emmanuel Eriobu, swept their assignments for the day, 2-0.

Eriobu hit the game-winning deuce to propel Gilas against Jordan in a tight affair, 21-19.

He also added eight markers in their game against Indonesia.

The Philippines thus join hosts Singapore and the winner between the last game of the day between Sri Lanka and China in Pool C of the main draw.

Meanwhile, the Gilas Pilipinas women's squad got the early boot after losing its second qualifying game against Thailand, 11-13.

The Filipinas, made up of Afril Bernardino, Camille Clarin, Trina Guytingco and Khate Castillo, fell short after taking the 11-10 lead late in the game.

In their earlier game, Bernardino and company destroyed Jordan, 21-9.

