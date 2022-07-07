^

Sports

Wangs-Letran trounces Adalem-St. Clare in PBA D-League opener

Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 3:35pm
Louie Sangalang finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Wangs Basketball @26-Letran.
Games Saturday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
10:30 a.m. – Builders Warehouse-UST vs EcoOil-La Salle
12:30 p.m. – Marinerong Pilipino vs Apex Fuel-San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines – Wangs Basketball @26-Letran flashed its championship form with its 94-87 victory over Adalem Construction-St. Clare to draw first blood in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Louie Sangalang finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Kobe Monje dropped 17 points and pulled down six boards as three other players scored in double figures for the Knights.

The Bonnie Tan-mentored side, however, still had a bit of a scare after seeing their 23-point lead trimmed down to just three, 88-85, after a Jolo Sumagaysay three with 57.1 seconds left.

King Caralipio did save the day for Wangs-Letran, draining the left corner three with 47.0 seconds to go to cap off his stellar showing of 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

"Yung championship composure, yun yung need naming ilabas sa ganitong klaseng game. Yun lang ang napag-usapan ng team, na let's be composed," said Tan.

Tommy Olivario also tallied 12 points, seven assists, four boards, and two steals, as Brent Paraiso had 12 points, eight dimes, and four rebounds to make up for the absences of top guns Fran Yu and NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando.

Meanwhile, Jerome Santos erupted for 36 points to guide Centro Escolar University to a 101-82 blowout win over AMA Online.

It was an impressive return for the 23-year-old forward who drained four treys on top of his eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals that gifted coach Chico Manabat his first win in the developmental ranks.

Anjord Cabotaje provided support with his 11 points, as the Scorpions drew nine points each from Franz Diaz, Dave Bernabe and Vince Ferrer.

"May players na di pa kami nagamit kasi injured pa sila, but sinwerte lang kami sa bandang huli," said Manabat, who assumed the post after Jeff Napa took the National University head coaching job.

The scores:

First Game:

WANGS-LETRAN 94 – Sangalang 21, Monje 17, Olivario 12, Paraiso 12, Caralipio 12, Javillonar 6, Tolentino 6, Guarino 6, Bataller 2, Lantaya 0.

ADALEM-ST. CLARE 87 – Rojas 25, Estrada 22, Sumagaysay 19, Sablan 7, Tapenio 5, Estacio 5, Gambo 4, Lopez 0, Acosta 0.
Quarters: 29-20, 51-38, 72-65, 94-87.

Second Game:

CEU 101 – Santos 36, Cabotaje 11, Diaz 9, Bernabe 9, Ferrer 9, Tolentino 8, Ancheta 7, Santiago 6, Reyes 2, Borromeo 2, Enrile 2, Malicana 0, Atienza 0, Samaniego 0.

AMA 82 – Arpia 24, Palana 12, Alina 12, Cruz 10, Baclig 6, Villamor 6, Soriano 4, Romero 3, Pangilinan 2, Cruz 2, Ceniza 1, Fuentes 0, Temporasa 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 22-14, 48-41, 71-61, 101-82.

