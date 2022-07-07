^

Sports

Filipinas' Palacios relishes making 50th appearance for national team on home soil

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 2:30pm
Filipinas' Palacios relishes making 50th appearance for national team on home soil
Inna Palacios
PFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' clash against Singapore in the AFF Women's Championship on Wednesday was a special one for veteran goalkeeper Inna Palacios.

This as it marked her 50th appearance for the national team.

The DLSU women's football team product was inserted into the Starting XI by Coach Alen Stajcic against the Lionesses after resting Olivia McDaniel, who was the starter in the opener against Australia.

After their dominant 7-0 victory, Palacios reflected on her journey with the national team.

"It's been a long time coming," said Palacios in a video uploaded by the national team.

"I'm just super thankful and honored to always represent the country and to have my 50th [cap] here at home, it means so much more," she added.

Palacios has been with the Filipinas for a long time now, personally witnessing the team's meteoric rise.

Now as the team continues to make history with her at the helm and is set to make its first-ever appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup next year, Palacios is eager to continue on improving her game.

"We always work to get better as an individual and as a group so we all keep that growth mindset then I'm sure we can really go far as a team," she said.

Palacios and the rest of the Filipinas currently sit atop Group A in the AFF Women's Championship with six points. They gun for another three points when they face Malaysia on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Varsity leagues under attack

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Player agents feeding talents to the Japanese, Korean and Taiwan leagues are finding it easier to pluck prospective Asian imports from the UAAP and NCAA than to raid the PBA ranks.
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin eyes strong competition in Japan tiff for Ateneo's UAAP build-up

Baldwin eyes strong competition in Japan tiff for Ateneo's UAAP build-up

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
A rejigged Ateneo team, which will be reeling from the losses of SJ Belangel, Tyler Tio and Gian Mamuyac, will test their...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco&rsquo;s Aaron Black motivated by ailing grandma, teammates in bounce-back game

Meralco’s Aaron Black motivated by ailing grandma, teammates in bounce-back game

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After his dismal outing against the Blackwater Bossing, Black finished with an all-around game of 20 points, four rebounds...
Sports
fbtw
Chess player with cerebral palsy gets wish to test mettle vs Filipino master

Chess player with cerebral palsy gets wish to test mettle vs Filipino master

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
All Sean Mervic Tiu, a 30-year-old who has cerebral palsy, wants in life is to continue play the game he loves — chess...
Sports
fbtw
'Goal is to win' Gobert says as he joins NBA's Timberwolves

'Goal is to win' Gobert says as he joins NBA's Timberwolves

4 hours ago
Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert said his mission with new team Minnesota is simple.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Wangs-Letran trounces Adalem-St. Clare in PBA D-League opener

Wangs-Letran trounces Adalem-St. Clare in PBA D-League opener

44 minutes ago
Wangs Basketball @26-Letran flashed its championship form with its 94-87 victory over Adalem Construction-St. Clare to draw...
Sports
fbtw
Bibat, Lascu&ntilde;a charge back in ICTSI Eagle Ridge at Aoki

Bibat, Lascuña charge back in ICTSI Eagle Ridge at Aoki

54 minutes ago
Michael Bibat and Tony Lascuña closed out in scorching fashions in separate flights and forced a three-way tie for...
Sports
fbtw
adidas caps off Pride Month with 'Pride Pack', community festivities

adidas caps off Pride Month with 'Pride Pack', community festivities

1 hour ago
Bannered by the launch of adidas' new Originals collection that featured queer artist and designer Kris Andrew Small, the...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez switches allegiances from Canada to Philippines

Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez switches allegiances from Canada to Philippines

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Sanchez, who was part of the Canadian team that copped the 4x100-meter freestyle relay silver and 4x100m medley relay bronze...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan, Iloilo rounding out into deadly form in Wesley So Cup

San Juan, Iloilo rounding out into deadly form in Wesley So Cup

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Talk about peaking at the right time.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with