Filipinas' Palacios relishes making 50th appearance for national team on home soil

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' clash against Singapore in the AFF Women's Championship on Wednesday was a special one for veteran goalkeeper Inna Palacios.

This as it marked her 50th appearance for the national team.

The DLSU women's football team product was inserted into the Starting XI by Coach Alen Stajcic against the Lionesses after resting Olivia McDaniel, who was the starter in the opener against Australia.

After their dominant 7-0 victory, Palacios reflected on her journey with the national team.

"It's been a long time coming," said Palacios in a video uploaded by the national team.

"I'm just super thankful and honored to always represent the country and to have my 50th [cap] here at home, it means so much more," she added.

Palacios has been with the Filipinas for a long time now, personally witnessing the team's meteoric rise.

Now as the team continues to make history with her at the helm and is set to make its first-ever appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup next year, Palacios is eager to continue on improving her game.

"We always work to get better as an individual and as a group so we all keep that growth mindset then I'm sure we can really go far as a team," she said.

Palacios and the rest of the Filipinas currently sit atop Group A in the AFF Women's Championship with six points. They gun for another three points when they face Malaysia on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.