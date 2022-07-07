San Juan, Iloilo rounding out into deadly form in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Talk about peaking at the right time.

After defeating Iloilo at the tail-end of inter-division play as well as the Pasig King Pirates at the start of the final round of intra-division play in the Wesley So Cup, the San Juan Predators served a can of whoop ass in blanking Olongapo, 21-0.

This was San Juan’s second sweep of a match in the ongoing Wesley So Cup. They routed Tacloban last June 25 and had near sweeps of Pagadian, Camarines-Iriga, Cebu and Mindoro to name a few.

For their nightcap, San Juan squeaked past Laguna, 11-10. The Predators looked good, 5-2, after blitz play, but the Laguna Heroes came roaring back in rapid chess.

Laguna took rapid, 8-6, but the strong showing of San Juan’s homegrown players in Arden and Archie Reyes and Narciso Gumila saw them take four of the six points.

The wins over Olongapo and Laguna, coupled with Caloocan’s loss to Pasig, vaulted San Juan over the LoadManna Knights into second place in the northern division with their 22-5 slate — one game behind Pasig, and one match ahead of Caloocan.

San Juan began the Wesley So Cup rather slowly. Their five losses represent their worst showing in the elimination round since the formation of PCAP.

The Predators are now on a 12-match win streak and are the hottest team in the league. They last tasted defeat against Surigao on June 15.

Also making a statement Wednesday night were the Iloilo Kisela Knights, who crushed Zamboanga, 21-0, for the appetizer, then gobbled up Negros, 13-8, for the entrée.

GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan and NM Rolly Parondo Jr. led the way for Iloilo as they claimed all six points each from their two matches.

Iloilo has been steady all tournament long. Their two wins placed the Kisela Knights at a league-best 25-2 record.