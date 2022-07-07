William Navarro signs with Korean club Seoul Samsung Thunders

MANILA, Philippines — The Seoul Samsung Thunders announced Thursday the signing of former Ateneo Blue Eagle and current Gilas Pilipinas player William Navarro.

Navarro played on Ateneo’s three-peat team from 2017-19 and has been with the Gilas program since 2021. A Korean source said that Navarro is reportedly signed to a two-year contract by the Thunders of the Korean Basketball League.

The announcement was made on Korean site N Sports.

The details of the contract have not been revealed.

The Thunders play in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul at the Jamsil Arena. Seoul has won two Korean league titles during the 2000-01 and 2005-06 seasons. The last time the ballclub made the finals was during the 2016-17 season.

The Thunders finished dead last in the K League during the 2021-22 season with a woeful 9-44 record. The Seoul Knights won the league championship.

However, Philstar.com also learned that 6’6” Navarro’s current contract with the national teams runs all the way to March 31, 2023.

SJ Belangel will be the second Blue Eagles and Gilas player to play in the Korean league having signed with Daegu Kogas Pegasus. He opted out of his final two seasons for Ateneo as he has already graduated from college.