^

Sports

Baldwin eyes strong competition in Japan tiff for Ateneo's UAAP build-up

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 10:52am
Baldwin eyes strong competition in Japan tiff for Ateneo's UAAP build-up
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles will begin their journey for redemption in the UAAP with a preseason tournament in Japan as they are set to compete in the World University Basketball Series next month.

A rejigged Ateneo team, which will be reeling from the losses of SJ Belangel, Tyler Tio and Gian Mamuyac, will test their mettle against some of the top college teams in the tourney.

Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin is looking forward to facing tough competition to help his wards get battle ready for the next UAAP season.

"Well I think it looks like it's gonna be a strong tournament with high-level university teams," said Baldwin in a press briefing on Wednesday where they welcomed new recruit Paul Garcia.

"But you have to understand that in other countries, the basketball system isn't the same as it is here, where we are much like the US system. We put a lot of emphasis on school-based basketball, both primary school, secondary school and university. So, sometimes at these university tournaments, you get teams that might be… They might have credentials, but actually the competitions from their countries wouldn't be very strong. So it's hard to say," he continued.

The Blue Eagles are eager to bounce back after relinquishing their throne to the UP Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 84.

Having to absorb the blows of graduating players and Belangel heading to Korea, Baldwin shoots for a great preseason build-up.

"I suspect that some of the teams are gonna be very good. And that's what we're hoping. We're hoping for a very strong tournament and obviously we want to put in a good showing," said Baldwin.

"But most importantly, we wanna get the requisite training for our team as we get closer to the UAAP. We need good games," he added.

UAAP Season 85 will kick off later this year as the collegiate tournament aims to hold a full season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its hand to cancel or shorten its affairs in the past two years.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Varsity leagues under attack

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Player agents feeding talents to the Japanese, Korean and Taiwan leagues are finding it easier to pluck prospective Asian imports from the UAAP and NCAA than to raid the PBA ranks.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts reignite drive

Bolts reignite drive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Meralco, sans head coach Norman Black, zapped the free-falling Rain or Shine side, 77-73 to arrest its skid and revive its...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas assert might over Singapore in 7-0 rout to seize solo lead

Filipinas assert might over Singapore in 7-0 rout to seize solo lead

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team pummeled Singapore, 7-0, to continue their winning ways in the AFF Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
No. 2 pick Holmgren stands tall in NBA Summer League debut

No. 2 pick Holmgren stands tall in NBA Summer League debut

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Drafted second overall in the 2022 NBA draft, Holmgren scored a game-high 23 points at the Vivint Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Latest Ateneo recruit Paul Garcia expected to fill in for Korea-bound SJ Belangel

Latest Ateneo recruit Paul Garcia expected to fill in for Korea-bound SJ Belangel

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Garcia will already be eligible for Ateneo in UAAP Season 85 after having played three seasons for Salisbury University in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Paraplegic chess player gets wish to test mettle vs Filipino master

Paraplegic chess player gets wish to test mettle vs Filipino master

By Joey Villar | 11 minutes ago
All Sean Mervic Tiu, a 30-year-old who has cerebral palsy, wants in life is to continue play the game he loves — chess...
Sports
fbtw
William Navarro signs with Korean club Seoul Samsung Thunders

William Navarro signs with Korean club Seoul Samsung Thunders

By Rick Olivares | 27 minutes ago
Navarro played on Ateneo’s three-peat team from 2017-19 and has been with the Gilas program since 2021. A Korean source...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas wary of complacency amid lopsided win vs Singapore in AFF Women's Championship

Filipinas wary of complacency amid lopsided win vs Singapore in AFF Women's Championship

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Flexing their advantage skill-wise, the Filipinas dominated every aspect of the match en route to a win that propelled them...
Sports
fbtw
Eala downs Spanish foe in Portugal pro tiff, partners with Fil-Aussie Cabrera in doubles

Eala downs Spanish foe in Portugal pro tiff, partners with Fil-Aussie Cabrera in doubles

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eala, looking for her third singles title in the professional ranks, battled Eva Guerrero Alvarez for almost three hours en...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas romp past Singapore XI

Filipinas romp past Singapore XI

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
All fired-up from its previous upset of Australia, host Philippines went on full attack mode against Singapore and hammered...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with