^

Sports

Filipinas wary of complacency amid lopsided win vs Singapore in AFF Women's Championship

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 10:00am
Filipinas wary of complacency amid lopsided win vs Singapore in AFF Women's Championship
The Philippine women's national football team
PFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team asserted their might over the competition in the AFF Women's Championship on Wednesday, pummeling Singapore 7-0, in their Group A match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Flexing their advantage skill-wise, the Filipinas dominated every aspect of the match en route to a win that propelled them to the top of the standings in their group with six points, as Thailand lags behind in second place with four.

Despite their optimistic start to the tournament, Wednesday's woman of the match Jessica Miclat said that the matches only proved what they could do when the game plan goes smoothly.

"I think it's a big confidence booster," Miclat said of the demolition job against Singapore.

"I think it shows that we are capable of putting goals in the back of the net and when we do the right things, connect, play 1-2s and combinations and try to do the right things it results in goals and that's what we want," she added.

The hosts are looking to stay on guard, though, as the job is far from over as they still have three more group stage matches to go through, including Thailand on Tuesday next week.

Knowing their goal of finishing on the podium for the first time in the Women's Championship, Miclat says there is no room for them to feel too comfortable.

"So I think, building off of this, to not be complacent although we won 7-0, we know we still have lots of matches up ahead," said Miclat.

"So [we] just take this win, relish it but also put it in the back of our minds and move on to the next game and get ready for that one," she continued.

Next up for the Filipinas are Malaysia where they will gun for another three points and have one foot in the semis as early as three games in.

Filipinas kick off against Malaysia on Friday 7 p.m. still at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Varsity leagues under attack

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Player agents feeding talents to the Japanese, Korean and Taiwan leagues are finding it easier to pluck prospective Asian imports from the UAAP and NCAA than to raid the PBA ranks.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts reignite drive

Bolts reignite drive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Meralco, sans head coach Norman Black, zapped the free-falling Rain or Shine side, 77-73 to arrest its skid and revive its...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas assert might over Singapore in 7-0 rout to seize solo lead

Filipinas assert might over Singapore in 7-0 rout to seize solo lead

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team pummeled Singapore, 7-0, to continue their winning ways in the AFF Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
No. 2 pick Holmgren stands tall in NBA Summer League debut

No. 2 pick Holmgren stands tall in NBA Summer League debut

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Drafted second overall in the 2022 NBA draft, Holmgren scored a game-high 23 points at the Vivint Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Latest Ateneo recruit Paul Garcia expected to fill in for Korea-bound SJ Belangel

Latest Ateneo recruit Paul Garcia expected to fill in for Korea-bound SJ Belangel

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Garcia will already be eligible for Ateneo in UAAP Season 85 after having played three seasons for Salisbury University in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Paraplegic chess player gets wish to test mettle vs Filipino master

Paraplegic chess player gets wish to test mettle vs Filipino master

By Joey Villar | 11 minutes ago
All Sean Mervic Tiu, a 30-year-old who has cerebral palsy, wants in life is to continue play the game he loves — chess...
Sports
fbtw
William Navarro signs with Korean club Seoul Samsung Thunders

William Navarro signs with Korean club Seoul Samsung Thunders

By Rick Olivares | 27 minutes ago
Navarro played on Ateneo’s three-peat team from 2017-19 and has been with the Gilas program since 2021. A Korean source...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin eyes strong competition in Japan tiff for Ateneo's UAAP build-up

Baldwin eyes strong competition in Japan tiff for Ateneo's UAAP build-up

By Luisa Morales | 50 minutes ago
A rejigged Ateneo team, which will be reeling from the losses of SJ Belangel, Tyler Tio and Gian Mamuyac, will test their...
Sports
fbtw
Eala downs Spanish foe in Portugal pro tiff, partners with Fil-Aussie Cabrera in doubles

Eala downs Spanish foe in Portugal pro tiff, partners with Fil-Aussie Cabrera in doubles

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eala, looking for her third singles title in the professional ranks, battled Eva Guerrero Alvarez for almost three hours en...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas romp past Singapore XI

Filipinas romp past Singapore XI

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
All fired-up from its previous upset of Australia, host Philippines went on full attack mode against Singapore and hammered...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with