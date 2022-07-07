Filipinas wary of complacency amid lopsided win vs Singapore in AFF Women's Championship

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team asserted their might over the competition in the AFF Women's Championship on Wednesday, pummeling Singapore 7-0, in their Group A match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Flexing their advantage skill-wise, the Filipinas dominated every aspect of the match en route to a win that propelled them to the top of the standings in their group with six points, as Thailand lags behind in second place with four.

Related Stories Filipinas assert might over Singapore in 7-0 rout to seize solo lead

Despite their optimistic start to the tournament, Wednesday's woman of the match Jessica Miclat said that the matches only proved what they could do when the game plan goes smoothly.

"I think it's a big confidence booster," Miclat said of the demolition job against Singapore.

"I think it shows that we are capable of putting goals in the back of the net and when we do the right things, connect, play 1-2s and combinations and try to do the right things it results in goals and that's what we want," she added.

The hosts are looking to stay on guard, though, as the job is far from over as they still have three more group stage matches to go through, including Thailand on Tuesday next week.

Knowing their goal of finishing on the podium for the first time in the Women's Championship, Miclat says there is no room for them to feel too comfortable.

"So I think, building off of this, to not be complacent although we won 7-0, we know we still have lots of matches up ahead," said Miclat.

"So [we] just take this win, relish it but also put it in the back of our minds and move on to the next game and get ready for that one," she continued.

Next up for the Filipinas are Malaysia where they will gun for another three points and have one foot in the semis as early as three games in.

Filipinas kick off against Malaysia on Friday 7 p.m. still at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.