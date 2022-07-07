^

Filipinas romp past Singapore XI

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
July 7, 2022 | 12:00am
The Philippines’ Sarina Bolden takes a header versus Singapore’s Fatin Aqillah Mohamed Ridzwan during the first half of their match last night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — All fired-up from its previous upset of Australia, host Philippines went on full attack mode against Singapore and hammered out a lead-seizing 7-0 romp in the AFF Women’s Championship in front of a delighted crowd at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last night.

Skipper Tahnai Annis put her stamp on the game, helping create scoring opportunities and finding the back of the net herself as the Filipinas followed up their 1-0 shocker over the Aussies with this smashing triumph that lifted them to the summit in Group A.

With six points, the charges of Alen Stajcic dislodged Thailand (four points) from pole position heading to tomorrow’s Match Day 3.

The Thais, 4-0 winner over Indonesia on opening night, clawed back from two goals down to force Australia to a 2-2 draw in the first game.

Kanyanat Chetthabutr (40’) and Ploychompoo Somnuek (59’) delivered incredible strikes on each side of the half to salvage the point for Thailand.

The Aussies picked up their first point of the tournament.

With Annis working efficiently especially from the right wing, the Filipinas bombarded the Lionesses with four first-half goals to set the tone for the rout.

Isabella Flanigan opened the floodgates eight minutes in with a lovely volley then Annis forced an own goal from Singapore captain Ernie Sontaril two minutes later before scoring on a header off a Flanigan cross in the 19th.

Annis helped make it 4-0 in the 38th with a well-placed delivery that Sarina Bolden converted. Sara Kristine Eggesvik (46’) Kaya Hawkinson (56’) and Anicka Castaneda (69’) joined the scoring party after restart to seal the comprehensive victory that pleased a good-sized home audience. no end.

Meanwhile, Vietnam opens its title defense against Cambodia in the main game of today’s Group B double-header at the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Laos, which played Cambodia to a 1-1 draw Tuesday, battles Timor Leste, 0-7 loser to Myanmar in Match Day 1, in the curtain raiser.

