^

Sports

Lady Blazers move closer to elims sweep

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
July 7, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde smothered a hapless University of Perpetual Help, 24-12, 25-12, 25-18, yesterday to move on the verge of an elimination round sweep in the 97th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Paco Arena.

It was another day at the office for the dominant Lady Blazers as they nailed their eighth straight win and moved closer to the best-of-three finals while shutting the Final Four door on UPHSD (2-6).

The last hurdle to CSB’s sweep bid is reigning three-peat champion Arellano University on Saturday.

Jade Gentapa was at the center of the CSB storm, whipping up a spectacular 15-point performance she accomplished in just three quick sets while Cristy Ondangan backed her up with 11.

“That’s our goal and we’ll try to work harder to achieve it,” said CSB coach Jerry Yee, who hopes to complete an unfinished business. They got off to a hot 7-0 start last season only to be denied a shot at a second title due to the pandemic.

Earlier, Letran stunned Mapua, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18, to improve to 2-6. The Lady Cardinals dropped to 4-4.

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michael Jordan returns as cover star in NBA 2K23 special editions

Michael Jordan returns as cover star in NBA 2K23 special editions

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
This is the fourth time that Jordan will be on the cover of NBA 2K. Previously, he was also on the cover of NBA 2K11, NBA...
Sports
fbtw
No. 2 pick Holmgren stands tall in NBA Summer League debut

No. 2 pick Holmgren stands tall in NBA Summer League debut

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Drafted second overall in the 2022 NBA draft, Holmgren scored a game-high 23 points at the Vivint Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Blistering 66 drives Go past Que, leads by 2 in ICTSI Eagle Ridge at Aoki

Blistering 66 drives Go past Que, leads by 2 in ICTSI Eagle Ridge at Aoki

9 hours ago
Lloyd Go thrived in tough conditions, producing a near-impeccable six-under 66 to storm past Angelo Que by two halfway through...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija secures top MPBL spot; Pampanga, Bacoor triumph

Nueva Ecija secures top MPBL spot; Pampanga, Bacoor triumph

By Roy Luarca | 13 hours ago
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards continued their dominant run with a 109-79 trampling of Laguna Krah Asia Heroes.
Sports
fbtw
Latest Ateneo recruit Paul Garcia expected to fill in for Korea-bound SJ Belangel

Latest Ateneo recruit Paul Garcia expected to fill in for Korea-bound SJ Belangel

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Garcia will already be eligible for Ateneo in UAAP Season 85 after having played three seasons for Salisbury University in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipinas romp past Singapore XI

Filipinas romp past Singapore XI

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
All fired-up from its previous upset of Australia, host Philippines went on full attack mode against Singapore and hammered...
Sports
fbtw
No reserves for Asia Cup

No reserves for Asia Cup

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday he was advised that the team is required to submit its final 12-man roster to FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts reignite drive

Bolts reignite drive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Meralco, sans head coach Norman Black, zapped the free-falling Rain or Shine side, 77-73 to arrest its skid and revive its...
Sports
fbtw

Go, Ikeda sizzle at Eagle Ridge

1 hour ago
Lloyd Go thrived in tough conditions, producing a near-impeccable six-under 66 to lead veteran Angelo Que by two halfway through the ICTSI Eagle Ridge at Aoki Invitational yesterday.
Sports
fbtw

D-League Aspirants Cup unfolds

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Top contenders Wangs Basketball @26-Letran and Adalem Construction-St. Clare collide in a battle of collegiate champions to usher in the much-awaited comeback of the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Smart Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with