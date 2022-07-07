Lady Blazers move closer to elims sweep

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde smothered a hapless University of Perpetual Help, 24-12, 25-12, 25-18, yesterday to move on the verge of an elimination round sweep in the 97th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Paco Arena.

It was another day at the office for the dominant Lady Blazers as they nailed their eighth straight win and moved closer to the best-of-three finals while shutting the Final Four door on UPHSD (2-6).

The last hurdle to CSB’s sweep bid is reigning three-peat champion Arellano University on Saturday.

Jade Gentapa was at the center of the CSB storm, whipping up a spectacular 15-point performance she accomplished in just three quick sets while Cristy Ondangan backed her up with 11.

“That’s our goal and we’ll try to work harder to achieve it,” said CSB coach Jerry Yee, who hopes to complete an unfinished business. They got off to a hot 7-0 start last season only to be denied a shot at a second title due to the pandemic.

Earlier, Letran stunned Mapua, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18, to improve to 2-6. The Lady Cardinals dropped to 4-4.