Filipinas assert might over Singapore in 7-0 rout to seize solo lead

Two of the Filipinas’ goal scorers against Singapore, Isabella Flanigan (R) and Anicka Castañeda.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team pummeled Singapore, 7-0, to continue their winning ways in the AFF Women’s Championship at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Buoyed by their 1-0 stunner over Australia just two days ago, the Filipinas claimed another victory to jump to six points and claim the top spot in Group A after two matches.

In a game where Filipinas goalkeeper Inna Palacios hardly broke a sweat, six different players scored for the Philippine side as they dictated the pace the whole 90 minutes.

Bella Flanigan opened the floodgates for the Filipinas as she lobbed over the ball into Singapore’s goal in the eighth minute.

Skipper Tahnai Annis then forced an own goal shortly after as her cross hit Singapore’s Ernie Sontaril and the ball was deflected into the net.

Annis then had a goal credited to her in the 20th minute off a cross by Flanigan as she made it 3-nil.

Sarina Bolden, who scored against Australia, then took her second goal of the match with a header in the 38th minute.

The goals continued to come for the Filipinas, who saw Sara Eggesvik and Kaya Hawkinson score their first goals for the national team.

Anicka Castañeda then put the icing on the cake when she converted off a Singapore block on Carleigh Frilles’ shot in the 69th minute.

Filipinas aim for a third straight win when they face Malaysia on Friday.