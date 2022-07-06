^

Sports

Sun Life 5150 bidders eye ultimate prize

Philstar.com
July 6, 2022 | 2:48pm
Sun Life 5150 bidders eye ultimate prize

MANILA, Philippines –  A number of tri-sport athletes in the Sun Life 5150 unfolding Sunday, July 10, are vying in the Olympic distance race in Panglao, Bohol to hone and toughen up for the grueling Ironman 70.3 slated in Cebu next month.

The long hiatus due to pandemic has created a split effect on active people and events like triathlon and running races with the upcoming 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run marking the resumption of the multi-sports events in new normal.

It also gives a good number of the 562 bidders the chance to test their power, speed and staying power on an Olympic-style course setup as part of their buildup for the 70.3 meet on Aug. 7 in Mactan, Cebu.

Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado is also joining the 5150 aimed at providing those wanting to get into triathlon a venue for training at the same time provide quality tri-sport experience.

While the event has drawn participants of various skills from the youngest 15-19 age category to the senior side of 65-69, focus will be on those bidding in the 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39 and 40-44 as they seek to sharpen up and reach high competitive level in time for the 70.3 meet on August 7 in Mactan, Cebu.

They include bets from Norway, the Netherlands, Italy, United Kingdom, South Africa, Vietnam, Singapore, France, India, Malaysia, Denmark, Hong Kong, the US, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, Korea, Guatemala and Japan and host the Philippines.

Also on tap on Sunday are the relay all men’s and women’s and the relay mixed while the Sunrise Sprint event, a sub-category to 5150 featuring 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run, has also lured over a hundred participants from at least 23 teams, all raring to get going in the event dubbed as S2.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/5150-bohol with social media accounts at Sun Life 5150 Bohol (facebook) and 5150bohol (Instagram). For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.

Minimum health protocols will also be enforced starting Friday to guarantee a safe and successful staging of the event, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/ Sunrise Events, Inc.

The event also features 72 women bidders in different age categories, including 12 in the relay all-female and 10 more in the relay mixed. There are 26 others seeing action in the Sunrise Sprint.

Backing the Sun Life 5150 are the Province of Bohol, the Municipality of Panglao, Finis, the official swim cap partner, Rudy Project, Sante, Active, the official registration partner, and media partners Manila Bulletin, Crosstrain.PH, MBody.PH and Tempo with Amorita and Bluewater as the other official hotels.

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest Ateneo recruit Paul Garcia expected to fill in for Korea-bound SJ Belangel

Latest Ateneo recruit Paul Garcia expected to fill in for Korea-bound SJ Belangel

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Garcia will already be eligible for Ateneo in UAAP Season 85 after having played three seasons for Salisbury University in...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija secures top MPBL spot; Pampanga, Bacoor triumph

Nueva Ecija secures top MPBL spot; Pampanga, Bacoor triumph

By Roy Luarca | 4 hours ago
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards continued their dominant run with a 109-79 trampling of Laguna Krah Asia Heroes.
Sports
fbtw

Reversal of fortunes

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
From a dismal 1-21 record last season, Blackwater has reversed its fortunes and is now brandishing a 4-1 mark to start the PBA Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Nadal ignores body language at Wimbledon as Halep eyes semis

Nadal ignores body language at Wimbledon as Halep eyes semis

4 hours ago
Rafael Nadal has shrugged off fresh concerns over his fitness as he targets a place in the Wimbledon semifinals.
Sports
fbtw
No. 2 pick Holmgren stands tall in NBA Summer League debut

No. 2 pick Holmgren stands tall in NBA Summer League debut

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Drafted second overall in the 2022 NBA draft, Holmgren scored a game-high 23 points at the Vivint Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

By Joey Villar | May 27, 2022 - 1:10pm
All 400 medalists in the recently concluded 31st SEA Games will be honored by no less than President Duterte himself during...
Sports
fbtw
Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

By Luisa Morales | May 22, 2022 - 6:09pm
Gilas Pilipinas has been dethroned as the kings of Southeast Asian basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

By Luisa Morales | May 22, 2022 - 11:56am
Already assured of the gold medal, the Filipina ballers could not overcome Malaysia's hot shooting.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 7:10pm
Two goals in quick succession from Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada late in the second half turned the tables on Myanmar...
Sports
fbtw
US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 4:28pm
After yielding the 9-ball crown to Chua, Biado ran away with the 9-3 victory to take his first gold medal here in Vietna...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas on cusp of SEA Games gold with rout of Malaysia

Gilas on cusp of SEA Games gold with rout of Malaysia

By Luisa Morales | May 21, 2022 - 1:30pm
After a sloppy start that saw them lead only by nine, 19-10, at the end of the opening salvo, Gilas shifted girls on offense...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with