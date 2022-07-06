Sun Life 5150 bidders eye ultimate prize

MANILA, Philippines – A number of tri-sport athletes in the Sun Life 5150 unfolding Sunday, July 10, are vying in the Olympic distance race in Panglao, Bohol to hone and toughen up for the grueling Ironman 70.3 slated in Cebu next month.

The long hiatus due to pandemic has created a split effect on active people and events like triathlon and running races with the upcoming 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run marking the resumption of the multi-sports events in new normal.

It also gives a good number of the 562 bidders the chance to test their power, speed and staying power on an Olympic-style course setup as part of their buildup for the 70.3 meet on Aug. 7 in Mactan, Cebu.

Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado is also joining the 5150 aimed at providing those wanting to get into triathlon a venue for training at the same time provide quality tri-sport experience.

While the event has drawn participants of various skills from the youngest 15-19 age category to the senior side of 65-69, focus will be on those bidding in the 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39 and 40-44 as they seek to sharpen up and reach high competitive level in time for the 70.3 meet on August 7 in Mactan, Cebu.

They include bets from Norway, the Netherlands, Italy, United Kingdom, South Africa, Vietnam, Singapore, France, India, Malaysia, Denmark, Hong Kong, the US, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, Korea, Guatemala and Japan and host the Philippines.

Also on tap on Sunday are the relay all men’s and women’s and the relay mixed while the Sunrise Sprint event, a sub-category to 5150 featuring 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run, has also lured over a hundred participants from at least 23 teams, all raring to get going in the event dubbed as S2.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/5150-bohol with social media accounts at Sun Life 5150 Bohol (facebook) and 5150bohol (Instagram). For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.

Minimum health protocols will also be enforced starting Friday to guarantee a safe and successful staging of the event, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/ Sunrise Events, Inc.

The event also features 72 women bidders in different age categories, including 12 in the relay all-female and 10 more in the relay mixed. There are 26 others seeing action in the Sunrise Sprint.

Backing the Sun Life 5150 are the Province of Bohol, the Municipality of Panglao, Finis, the official swim cap partner, Rudy Project, Sante, Active, the official registration partner, and media partners Manila Bulletin, Crosstrain.PH, MBody.PH and Tempo with Amorita and Bluewater as the other official hotels.