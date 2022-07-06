No. 2 pick Holmgren stands tall in NBA Summer League debut

Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder in his NBA Summer League debut against the Utah Jazz in Vivint Arena on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time)

MANILA, Philippines – Chet Holmgren lived up to the billing in his first game in the NBA Summer League in Salt Lake City on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as he delivered for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 98-77 win over the Utah Jazz.

Drafted second overall in the 2022 NBA draft, Holmgren scored a game-high 23 points at the Vivint Arena.

He also had seven rebounds, four assists, six blocks, and a steal. His six rejections, which included one on 7'6" center Tacko fall, was a new record for the NBA Summer League.

The towering rookie vowed to break the record again.

"Only six? That's the record? Oh, well I'm coming to break it again."



The newcomer out of Gonzaga was also efficient on the field, going 7-of-9 while also hitting four 3- pointers in the process.

Holmgren's performance added to Josh Giddey's 14 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The big man hopes to continue to churn out the numbers for the Thunder when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

In the NBA draft, Holmgren was picked right after No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and before third selection Jabari Smith Jr.