Blackwater credits surprise resurgence to hard work

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 6, 2022 | 12:37pm
Ato Ular (in white) of the Blackwater Bossing
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they are now atop the pack in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup.

After winning only one game in the previous conference, the Bossing are currently third in the standings with a 4-1 slate. They lag just behind powerhouses San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra.

But for Blackwater players, the results have not come easy for them — nor has it anything to do with luck.

As they work themselves out of PBA infamy, the Bossing have done so with blood, sweat, and hard work.

"I think it's, so far, a good indication of our hard work. The team has been working really hard. Everybody's locked in," said Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser during the recent episode of One Sports' The Game.

"So I think, right now our standing is pretty good but we can always be better," he added.

Rookie Ato Ular, who has so far been a revelation for the Ariel Vanguardia coached squad, echoed Ganuelas-Rosser's thoughts.

According to Ular, going 4-1 in a tough league like the PBA is no easy task.

"Yung mga panalo namin, kaya kami nag 4-1 kasi talagang pinaghirapan namin sa training palang tapos yung chemistry namin sa laro maganda," he said.

While their current standings already have them overachieving in terms of where they were a year ago, the Bossing are not contented with surprising the league with sporadic wins.

Rather, as how Bossing big man Yousef Taha puts it, their team wants to be consistent and continue to push for a winning culture in the franchise.

"It's not where we wanna be, yet," he said.

"You know, going forward, we just want to keep getting better one game at a time and let the standings take care of itself at the end," he added.

The Bossing hope to continue to build on their resurgence on Friday, July 8, when they clash with the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

