Malixi clinches US Women's Amateur berth

Rianne Malixi beams after securing a spot in the US Women's Amateur with a joint runner-up finish in the Hudson, Ohio qualifier.

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi snapped a couple of mediocre finishes in the American Junior Golf Association circuit when she tied for second in the US Women’s Amateur Qualifier at the Lake Forest Country Club in Hudson, Ohio Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The rising Filipina star bucked wet conditions and fired a three-under 69 to tie for second with Brooke Rivers and earn a berth in the 122nd US Women’s Amateur slated Aug. 8-14 at Chambers Bay, University Place in Washington.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi, seeking to atone for her 35th place finish in the Rolex Junior Championship in Florida last month, shot three birdies against a bogey at the front then birdied two of the last five holes at the back to post a 34-35 round and clinch one of the four slots in the tournament proper staked in the 18-hole elims.

Melanie Green took the first berth with a 68 while Katie Li carded a 70 to nail the fourth spot.

Malixi, who also fell short of her semifinal bid in the Polo Golf Junior Classic — the only match play event in this year’s AJGA calendar — will join fellow Pinays Nicole Abelar and Tomi Arejola in the US Women’s Amateur. There, the top 64 from a field of 156 will advance to the knockout phase after the 36-hole stroke play elims.

Abelar, playing out of the University of Houston, finished fourth with a 72 while Arejola, now with Campbell after spending her first two years at Fairleigh Dickinson U in New Jersey, ended up fifth with a 73 in the New Jersey qualifier, which offered six US Women’s Amateur seats.

Malixi, 15, will next play in the Wyndham Cup AJGA Invitational, a team match play event set July 11-14 at the Old Sandwich Golf Club in Plymouth, Massachusetts.