Youngster Kristan Yumul takes comparisons to Gilas women vets in stride

MANILA, Philippines — Kristan Yumul was among the revelations to the future of the Gilas Pilipinas women's program after a tremendous performance in the recently concluded FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship Division B in Jordan.

Proving herself a force to be reckoned with, Yumul averaged 21.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in their games in Amman where she helped the Gilas youth girls team to a bronze medal finish.

Related Stories Gilas girls vent ire on Lebanon, finish FIBA U16 Asia tilt with bronze medal

With her skills, highlighted by hot shooting from beyond the arc, Yumul has been juxtaposed to the likes of Gilas women veterans already at her young age.

Just having turned 17, Yumul is already drawing comparisons to Janine Pontejos, Ella Fajardo, Camille Clarin, Khate Castillo, among others.

Knowing the caliber of her older compatriots, Yumul said that she was taking the comparisons as a huge compliment.

"It feels really good and it makes me feel proud. Because, it's like I'm looking up to a lot of the seniors and then I'm also being compared to them," said Yumul on the recent episode of One Sports' The Game.

"So it feels really good that I have them," she added.

Yumul turned heads with multiple high-scoring performances, including a 31-point performance against Samoa in the semifinal.

Though falling short of getting promoted to Division A, Yumul and her teammate Gabby Ramos propelled themselves as names to watch out for in the future.

Already feeling the support of the Filipino basketball community, Yumul says it was a boost for their confidence.

"Both of us were surprised," she said, pertaining to her and Ramos.

"One of the nights, we just searched up our names and then, so much videos came up and we were just staying up watching all of the videos. It was just good seeing the support from people all over and liking how we play. It feels good to see," she added.

Yumul is expected to see more action for the Gilas Pilipinas women's youth program in the coming months as the grassroots development finally takes mold for the Filipina ballers.