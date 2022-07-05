^

Eala seeks 3rd pro tennis crown in W25 Corroios-Seixal Ladies Open

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 3:42pm
Eala seeks 3rd pro tennis crown in W25 Corroios-Seixal Ladies Open
Alex Eala
Tennis Club Macon

MANILA, Philippines – After back-to-back stints in Spain, Alex Eala takes her act to Portugal for the W25 Corroios-Seixal Ladies Open in a bid to finally claim her third professional title.

Sporting a new career-best ranking in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) at No. 337, Eala is determined to get the job done in Portugal as she vies in both the singles and doubles tilts.

Already seeded in the main draw, the 17-year-old Filipina takes on Spanish bet Eva Guerrero Alvarez, WTA. No. 372, in the Round of 32 today with hopes of making it up for a second-round exit in Palma del Rio, Spain last week.

She will also duke it out in the doubles play with Australian partner Lizette Cabrera, WTA No. 190, against Brazil’s Mariana Galvao Borges and Portugal’s Maria Beatriz Teixeira in the first round.

Should Eala and Cabrera survive, they would face off against Lithuania’s Justina Mikulskyte and Hong Kong’s Hong Yi Cody Wong, who gained a first-round bye as the top-seeded tandem.

Eala made it as far as the semifinals in the W25 Palma del Rio doubles tourney with Spanish teammate Marina Bassols Ribera.

The Filipina ace, who finished runner-up in W60 Madrid a few weeks back, last won a title in April in the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand for her second crown after ruling the W15 Manacor in Spain last year.

In the doubles play, she’s looking for another gem to boost her collection that includes two juniors Grand Slam doubles crowns in the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open.

