Iloilo asserts dominance over Davao in Wesley So Cup

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 10:56am
Iloilo asserts dominance over Davao in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – There was a little hope in the air. You know. Maybe this is the day they get over the hump.

But the reality is brutal.

The Iloilo Kisela Knights were down 4.5-2.5 after blitz play against the hard-charging Davao Chess Eagles, who were looking for their first ever win against the perennial southern division champions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines. 

However, when push came to checkmate, the Kisela Knights ran roughshod over Davao in rapid play, 12-2.

Only FM Roel Abelgas was able to muster two points against slumping Karl Viktor Ochoa, who has been battered of late.

Iloilo claimed the 14.5-6.5 win in PCAP’s Wesley So Cup — their sixth straight in the elimination round against Davao dating back to last year’s Open Conference. They added a little more distance between them and the Chess Eagles in the standings from 23- for the former and 20.5 from the latter. 

The Kisela Knights also have the most won-points in the Wesley So Cup with 375.5, although Northern Division leader Pasig has 371.5 points from a 21-4 record. 

Earlier in the Wesley So Cup double-header, Iloilo blasted Pagadian while Davao laid waste to Tacloban, 17.5-3.5. 

GM Joey Antonio and NM Rolly Parondo were Iloilo’s best players in the double-header as both claimed all six points available from all their match-ups.

As for Davao, Abelgas led the way, winning five of the six points available.
Breathing down Davao’s necks are the Negros Kingsmen, who are one win away from catching the Chess Eagles with an 18-6 slate and a game in hand. Despite playing one fewer game than Davao, they have more won points with 333 to Davao’s 328.

Negros squeaked past Palawan-Albay, 11.5-9.5, as they survived a gritty comeback by the Queen’s Gambit. In their second match of the day, Negros outlasted the Cebu Machers, 13-8.

