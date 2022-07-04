^

RRQ Philippines gets boot in Wild Rift Icons Championship

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 4, 2022 | 10:47am
RRQ Philippines gets boot in Wild Rift Icons Championship
Fighting to stay alive in the first global tournament of Wild Rift, RRQ Philippines battled the odds against them by surviving the play-in rounds to advance to the Group Stages.
Wild Rift Esports Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — It has been a tough road for local champions RRQ Philippines since they won the Philippine leg of the Wild Rift Champions series. Their run at the Wild Rift Champions Southeast Asia (WCS) ended, but they managed to secure a play-in slot in the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship (Icons).

Fighting to stay alive in the first global tournament of Wild Rift, RRQ Philippines battled the odds against them by surviving the play-in rounds to advance to the Group Stages.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Team Secret, which had reached last year's Wild Rift Horizon Cup, RRQ Philippines swept two of their three group stage matches to be among the top eight Wild Rift teams in the world.

Their many lives, however, ran out as they faced the champions of the Wild Rift League, FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) of China, in the Icons Quarterfinals.

The Chinese team showed no mercy as they dismantled the Filipinos in their first two games, propelling them to match point. With the threat of elimination, RRQ Philippines started Game Three strong with an early lead in kills and gold but FPX eventually turned the tide, winning crucial clashes as they swept — and eliminated from the tournament — the Philippine champions after 24 minutes and 42 seconds.

RRQ Philippines ended the tournament in fifth to eighth place, taking home and winning $80,000 (approximately more than P4 million).

