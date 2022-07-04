^

Sports

Pagunsan duels Que, Van der Valk in ICTSI Aoki opener

Philstar.com
July 4, 2022 | 10:38am
Pagunsan duels Que, Van der Valk in ICTSI Aoki opener

GEN. TRIAS, Cavite – The forecast of rains notwithstanding, the men of the Philippine Golf Tour look to pound the Aoki course and provide some stellar play given their form and class as the ICTSI Eagle Ridge at Aoki Invitational unfolds Tuesday here.

And there couldn’t be a more fitting opener to what promises to be a slam-bang week than pitting the two Japan Tour campaigners making their Tour return and the recent champion out to make it two-in-row after hacking out a playoff win over a fancied rival at Splendido Taal.

Juvic Pagunsan, Angelo Que and Dutch Guido Van der Valk slug it out at 8:30 a.m. on the first hole of the Isao Aoki-designed layout, one of the championship courses inside the expansive golf complex, each looking for a strong start and the momentum needed in a title chase tipped to go down-to-the-last shot or putt.

Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club general manager Antonio Ocampo said that while the par-72 course has been prepared and set up to challenge the country’s leading pros’ skills and wits, including its last line of defense, he expects low scoring in all four days of the P2 million championship.

“Rain is forecasted for the week. The greens are sleek but are rolling well and we expect excellent low scores because of the caliber of these pros,” said Ocampo. He added the roughs aren’t too high, virtually making it negligible, although the course remains as challenging with many levels of difficulty present.

As it stands, Pagunsan is the marked player, particularly after the former Asian Tour No. 1, who has not played on the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit since posting a record four-leg sweep in 2019, put himself in pre-tournament conversation with a runaway victory in a pro-am event last week.

Que is the other multi-titled player tipped to contend for the crown in the tournament put up by ICTSI with the former three-time Asian Tour champion also raring to mark his Tour return with a top podium finish after a tied for 11th effort in his last PGT event, also here last year.

But the field is full of pros in blistering form, including Van der Valk, who foiled two-time Philippine Open titlist Miguel Tabuena in sudden death to win the last PGT tournament at Splendido Taal, along with veteran Tony Lascuña, Jerson Balasabas, Joenard Rates and Zanieboy Gialon, who dominated the inaugural Caliraya Springs leg in Cavinti, Laguna last April.

Lascuña, for one, has put premium on power while stressing the need for solid iron play to set up good birdie opportunities and fuel his title drive in the 72-hole championship.

“There’s a lot of power hitters in the field and they have the edge but it’s still a wide-open race. For as long as I’ll be able to get my iron game going and come up with recovery shots, I’ll be in the hunt,” said Lascuña, a four-time Order of Merit winner, including three straight in a dominant run from 2012 to 14.

The young guns are also going flat out to make their case, including Ira Alido, who nailed his breakthrough win in the PGT Riviera Championship in 2020, but has struggled trying to regain his form while playing in a couple of tournaments on the Asian Development Tour. He placed sixth at Caliraya Springs and finished joint ninth at Splendido Taal.

Others expected to crowd the leaderboard are Jhonnel Ababa, Reymon Jaraula, Michael Bibat, Jerson Balasabas, Fidel Concepcion, Jun Bernis, Marvin Dumandan, Joenard Rates, Keanu Jahns, Jay Bayron and Ruperto Zaragosa along with Lloyd Go, Sean Ramos and Ivan Monsalve, while four amateurs, including Marc Lu, Perry Bucay, Jed Dy and Lester Lagman, spice up the 62-player cast.

GOLF

ICTSI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Metta’s Fil-Am son quits hoops

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
For two seasons, Metta World Peace’s Fil-Am son Jeron Artest played with the University of California at Irvine varsity in D-1 basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Cone begins Miami stint

Cone begins Miami stint

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
It didn’t take long for Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone to begin his work as a Miami Heat assistant coach as two days...
Sports
fbtw

Mitra’s final act

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Outgoing Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra held a meeting with officials of different pro basketball leagues at the government agency’s office in Makati to discuss a proposed Memorandum of Understanding...
Sports
fbtw

Gumabao rejoins Creamline

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Creamline has reactivated Michele Gumabao and acquired rookie Lorie Bernardo to shore up its roster for the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference which begins Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek makes exit, Nadal moves on

Swiatek makes exit, Nadal moves on

13 hours ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas said Nick Kyrgios has an “evil side” after a stormy clash at Wimbledon on Saturday in which...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
MILO, DepEd team up in first-ever 'Palarong Pambahay' virtual sports competition

MILO, DepEd team up in first-ever 'Palarong Pambahay' virtual sports competition

A few seconds ago
Beloved nutritious beverage brand MILO Philippines and the Department of Education (DepEd) celebrated the recent success of...
Sports
fbtw
GMs Paragua, Barcenilla boost Team Philippines in World Chess Olympiad

GMs Paragua, Barcenilla boost Team Philippines in World Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 4 minutes ago
United States-based Grandmasters Mark Paragua and Banjo Barcenilla will reinforce the Philippines seeking nothing less than...
Sports
fbtw
In-form Avaricio launches drive for 4th LPGT crown

In-form Avaricio launches drive for 4th LPGT crown

1 hour ago
Chanelle Avaricio sets out for another title crack with a form that continues to get better over time.
Sports
fbtw
RRQ Philippines gets boot in Wild Rift Icons Championship

RRQ Philippines gets boot in Wild Rift Icons Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
It has been a tough road for local champions RRQ Philippines since they won the Philippine leg of the Wild Rift Champions...
Sports
fbtw
Pagunsan duels Que, Van der Valk in ICTSI Aoki opener

Pagunsan duels Que, Van der Valk in ICTSI Aoki opener

2 hours ago
The men of the Philippine Golf Tour look to pound the Aoki course and provide some stellar play given their form and class...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with