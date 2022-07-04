^

San Juan pips Pasig, Manila surges in Wesley So Cup

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 4, 2022 | 10:35am
MANILA, Philippines – The San Juan Predators ended a five-match losing streak in the elimination round to the Pasig King Pirates when they escaped with an 11-10 triumph last Saturday, July 2, in the main game of the Wesley So Cup.

As with most of their match-ups, this went down to the wire. 

San Juan took a slim 4-3 lead after blitz play despite returning GM Oliver Barbosa being stymied by Singaporean counterpart Kevin Goh. That one-point lead would prove to be the margin of victory.

Come rapid play, both teams battled and gave everything they’ve got. 

Goh took two more points from Barbosa, but San Juan’s IM Nolte drew with Pasig’s GM Mark Paragua.

WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda got back at IM Sherily Cua for the latter’s win in blitz to even up matters in the top three boards. In the battle of senior IM players, Ricky de Guzman and Cris Ramayrat drew.

In the homegrown boards that has increasingly become Pasig’s strength, San Juan got back with FM Arden Reyes drawing with Eric Labog Jr. and Randy Segarra taking a crucial huge win over Jerome Villanueva.

Segarra’s three full points were massive in getting San Juan over Pasig. 

Rapid chess ended 7-7 and adding to the final result, San Juan garnered a huge win. 

The Predators looked shaky in their first dozen matches as they have lost more matches in this elimination round than in any previous conference as they have taken five defeats thus far. Coupled with the win over Pasig and the 19.5-1.5 demolition of the Mindoro Tamaraws, San Juan is riding an eight-match win streak — their longest of the conference. 

They are currently tied with Caloocan with a 20-5 slate but due to more won points, 344.5-339, the LoadManna Knights remain in second spot. However, both squads are breathing down Pasig’s necks (21-4; 371.5 won points).

Another team that has been surging of late has been the Manila Indios Bravos. 

Their triumphs over the weekend — 17-4 against Isabela and 11-10 over Rizal has given them a 15-10 record, that is good for fourth spot as they leapfrog over Laguna, which has the same record but with slightly fewer won points, 311.5-310.

Previously, they defeated Surigao in Armageddon, no doubt a morale-boosting triumph after losing in similar fashion to Negros, 2-1, in extra boards.

