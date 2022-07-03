Singson, 3 others miss FCG Int'l cut

MANILA, Philippines — Mafy Singson's buildup for the Junior World hit a snag when she missed the cut in the FCG International Championship on a backside stumble that led to a seven-over 78 at Redhawk Golf Club in Temecula, California Saturday.

Still within the cutoff line at four-over despite a frontside 38, the 18-year-old Filipina fell farther back with a bogey on No. 3 then blew it all with a quadruple bogey on the par-4 No. 5 of the tough par-71 layout.

She failed to recover from that disastrous frontside skid, bogeying three of the first five holes at the back before birdying the 15th for a 40-38.

With a nine-over 151 total, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker failed to advance in the 54-hole championship serving as her final tune-up for the Junior World Championships starting July 11 in San Diego.

It was a shock exit for the rising Davaoeña star, who came into the event brimming with confidence following a breakthrough win on the pro circuit back home last month and a runaway triumph in the Jax Beach Junior Open in Florida last week.

She did stay in early contention in the first nine holes of the first round but floundered at the back and wound up with a 73 as she fell to joint 21st in the centerpiece 15-18 age group category of the Future Champions Golf.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Zhang also missed the cut at four-over 146 with an 81 for a 155, so did Julianna Go, who made an 80 for a 163, and Alexa Tan pooled a 169 after an 84.