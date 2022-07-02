^

San Juan-Pasig, Iloilo-Davao clash on Wesley So Cup Saturday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 4:27pm
Chess stock photo
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The favorites to battle for their respective division meet tonight, July 2, in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

San Juan, fresh from their huge win over nemesis Iloilo Kisela Knights last Wednesday, to end inter-division play, face off with the top dog of the north in the Pasig King Pirates.

While Pasig has taken the elimination round matches of the past four matches, the playoffs is altogether another matter as San Juan kicks up several notches higher.

Pasig (20-3) will look to retain their elimination round mastery over San Juan (18-5) when they meet in tonight’s back end of the double header.

The other huge battle tonight pits the Davao Chess Eagles against the Iloilo.

Davao currently is in second spot in the south with a 19-4 record. Iloilo on the other hand is at 21-2. 

Davao has not been able to defeat Iloilo in three conferences and the Chess Eagles are hoping that streak will end tonight, when they too, battle in the second match.

With seven playdates remaining in the Wesley So Cup – outside tonight’s matches – teams are jockeying for playoff position. 

Despite Iloilo and Pasig sitting atop the south and north respectively, depending on their closest pursuers’ outcomes. And because of the play-in format that gives lower tier squads a chance to avail of the last seats to the eight-team playoff bus, everyone, including Pagadian and Olongapo – even if with only one win – remain in contention.

The matches of the Wesley So Cup will be streamed on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as the respective team pages.

