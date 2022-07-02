Backside struggle drops Singson 6 shots behind

MANILA, Philippines — Mafy Singson reeled in a flawed backside stint and limped with a two-over 73 as she trailed Thai Thitikarn Thapasit and Rodaylin Mina of the US by six at the start of the FCG International Championship in Temecula, California Friday.

Looking good with a one-birdie feat after nine holes, Singson slipped with back-to-back bogeys from No. 10, picked up a stroke on No. 12 but failed to get up-and-down on Nos. 14 and 16 of the par-71 Redhawk Golf Club and fell instead from a share of fifth to joint 21st in the centerpiece 15-18 age group category of the Future Champions Golf..

But the 18-year-old ICTSI-backed shotmaker, coming off a victory in a pro circuit back home last month, remains upbeat of her chances with still 36 holes left in the event serving as part of her buildup for the Junior World in San Diego on July 11-15.

The two other Filipina bets also struggled with Sunshine Zhang also failing to sustain a birdie-start with four bogeys for joint 29th with 74 and Julianne Go hobbling with a 83 for joint 89th in a field of 102.

Meanwhile, Thapasit banked on a scorching frontside 32 then holed out with a birdie on No. 18 to turn in a solid 67 for a share of the lead with Mina, who matched the former’s output after nine holes on four birdies against a bogey then hit two birdies against a bogey at the back.

They stood two strokes clear of Chinese Pinxi Chen and American Esther Jung, who carded identical 69s while four others, including Thais Sarisa Pojanalai, Jiratchaya Jiratthitinun and Fai Rubrong and Taiwanese Vivian Chen, posted similar 70s.