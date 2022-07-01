Rookie MVP Bella Belen, Faith Nisperos headline PNVF pool for upcoming AVC Cup

Bella Belen headlines the PNVF's 23-woman lineup for the upcoming AVC Cup set to unfurl here in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her historic championship run in the UAAP, NU Lady Bulldogs' Bella Belen is set to headline the national team in the upcoming 2022 AVC Cup set here in Manila.

Belen, who is joined by NU teammates Jen Nierva, Alyssa Solomon, Ivy Lacsina, Lams Lamina, and Kamille Cal, was among the standouts of the 23-woman pool named by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Friday.

Joining the recently crowned champions are runners-up from La Salle Thea Gagate, Leiah Malaluan, Leila Cruz, Fifi Sharma, Mars Alba, and Jolina dela Cruz.

Ateneo's Faith Nisperos is also one of the big names in the pool which are all from collegiate teams as scheduling conflict with pro league Premier Volleyball League would not give club players ample time to prepare.

Along with Nisperos are Blue Eagles Vanie Gandler, and AC Miner.

UST standouts Eya Laure, Imee Hernandez, and Bernadett Pepito are also included in PNVF's pool.

Wrapping up the list are UP's Alyssa Bertolano, Adamson's Trisha Genesis and Louie Romero, and California Precision Sports' Jelaica Gajero and Casiey Dongallo.

National team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito explained his rationale of getting younger players as the program wants to invest more in the grassroots.

"Our target is making strong of the national team. In the long-term, we have to prepare them," he said.

"We have to bring them inside, a lot of stars that are really good, but we have to support them cause they are the future," he added.

The AVC Cup unfurls in late August with the Philippines set to face the likes of South Korea, China, Iran, and Vietnam in Pool A.