Adesanya vs Cannonier top bills UFC 276

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 10:11am
In the main event of UFC 276, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier.
MANILA, Philippines — Barely a month after the sensational UFC 275 held in Singapore, mixed martial arts fans will be treated to another combat sports bonanza when the UFC returns to Las Vegas and be capped by a blockbuster championship double header this weekend. 

UFC 276: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 3 in Asia with the main card starting at 10 a.m. (Manila time) with the preliminary bouts starting at 6 a.m.

In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier.

Arguably the most popular champion in the UFC today, Adesanya (22-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) goes for his fifth consecutive title defense against one of his most dangerous opponents to date. 

Undefeated at middleweight in his MMA career, he has delivered impressive victories over former champions Robert Whittaker (twice) and Anderson Silva, as well as Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa. 

Adesanya now plans to further extend his legacy as champion by taking out another top contender in stylish fashion.

Cannonier (15-5, fighting out of Anchorage, Alaska) intends to make the most of his first UFC title shot with another signature KO. 

A former heavyweight and light heavyweight, Cannonier has proven that he can knock out anyone in any weight class, but it’s at middleweight where he’s been at his most devastating, with his victories over Derek Brunson, Jack Hermansson and David Branch as proof. 

He now aims to dethrone Adesanya and add his name to the list of middleweight champions.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has set his sights on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway.

Surging UFC featherweight king Volkanovski (24-1, fighting out of Windang, New South Wales, Australia) has cemented himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Undefeated in UFC in 11 fights, he is currently riding the momentum of two sensational championship victories over Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski now expects to leave no doubt in his trilogy with Holloway that he is the true champion of the division.

Fan favorite Holloway (23-6, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) is gunning to regain his title and further his legacy as one of the best featherweights in UFC history. The record holder for most featherweight wins, finishes and strikes landed, Holloway has entertained fans with wins over Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar and Jose Aldo (twice). 

He now looks to make a statement in his third fight with Volkanovski and secure another impressive stoppage.

Additional bouts on the card include an intriguing middleweight battle with title implications sees No. 4 ranked contender Sean Strickland (25-3, fighting out of Corona, California) battle Alex Pereira (5-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) and former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (29-16, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida) and Bryan Barberena (17-8, fighting out of Gastonia, N.C.) go head-to-head in an early Fight of the Night contender.

UFC 276 will air locally on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo application. 

