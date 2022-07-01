Obiena falters as Duplantis breaks world record again in Stockholm Diamond League

EJ Obiena reacts after winning gold at the 31st Southeast Asian Games men's pole vault final at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday, May 14.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena missed the podium in Stockhold Diamond League held on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time), as home bet Armand Duplantis blew away the competition.

Obiena, who recently clinched gold in another Sweden tiff, ended up 6th among eight competitors with a 5.73m clearance.

Though tallying 5.92m just earlier this week in his gold medal win, Obiena failed to clear 5.83m in three tries.

Duplantis, for his part, dominated with a new outdoor pole vault world record.

He reset his own record by clearing 6.16m in just two tries.

The Olympic gold medalist needed just one try when he cleared 5.63m, 5.83m, 5.93m, and 6.03m en route to the first place finish.

Christopher Nilsen ended up in second place with a 5.93m clearance.

Obiena's pal Thiago Braz of Brazil, ended up third with an identical 5.93m clearance.

However, Braz needed one more attempt to clear the height than Nilsen.

Obiena, who missed some competitions due to a bout with COVID-19, expressed dismay at his own performance.

"I just wish I have jumped higher," wrote Obiena on his Instagram story.