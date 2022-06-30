^

Sports

Gilas blown out by Tall Blacks in FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 5:18pm
Gilas blown out by Tall Blacks in FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas could not get anything going against the New Zealand Tall Blacks in their first game of the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers, suffering a lopsided 106-60 loss at the EventFinda Stadium in Auckland on Thursday.

Bringing only an 11-man roster due to injuries, the Nationals struggled against the towering Kiwis.

The Filipinos were within two points early, 9-11, before their opponents uncorked a 12-1 run punctuated by free throws by Taylor Britt to push the lead to double digits, 23-10.

But it was a second frame where New Zealand limited Gilas to just eight points while scoring 24 markers of their own that blew the game wide open.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Tall Blacks, who ballooned their lead to as big as 46 points in the second half.

The Tall Blacks limited Gilas to a sorry shooting percentage of 33.87% while shooting 50.67% of their own.

The home team also converted on 32 points off of 19 turnovers.

Carl Tamayo was the lone bright spot for Gilas with 16 points and five rebounds.

But Tamayo tweaked his ankle early in the fourth salvo that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

Rhenz Abando added 11 points while Dwight Ramos chipped in six points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Dion Prewster paced the Tall Blacks with 15 points.

Gilas, which is now 1-2 in Group A, hopes to bounce back against India here in Manila on Sunday.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the group draw of the East Asia Super League, where Artest is an ambassador, the 42-year-old spoke of his connection...
Sports
fbtw
Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach

Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The multi-titled coach, though, said that Wong is participating in training for the upcoming tilt.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas young guns face Kiwis today

Gilas young guns face Kiwis today

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
What it lacks in manpower, size and experience, Gilas Pilipinas intends to make up for with heart, grit and determination...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's Austria lauds role players in character-building win over Rain or Shine

SMB's Austria lauds role players in character-building win over Rain or Shine

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
While not being able to meet his goal of finishing off their opponents early, Austria lauded his team for grinding out the...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

Folayang lambasts controversial phantom knockout in amateur showcase

By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
A bout in King of the Fight 9, hosted by amateur combat sports organization King of the Fight, ended in a fuss after a fighter...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in-person this November in Japan

Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in-person this November in Japan

1 hour ago
The Asia-Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in-person and will take place from November 11-13 in Japan.
Sports
fbtw
Hopes high for Philippine sports as athletes take part in Marcos inauguration

Hopes high for Philippine sports as athletes take part in Marcos inauguration

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
In a historic moment, athletes were represented in the civic military parade leading up to that much-awaited moment when Ferdinand...
Sports
fbtw
Late mishap drops Superal to joint lead in Thai LPGA Championship

Late mishap drops Superal to joint lead in Thai LPGA Championship

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Princess Superal took control midway through but faltered at the finish, slipping to a share of lead with Kongkraphan Patcharajutar...
Sports
fbtw
Dominant win sends Malixi to Polo Junior Classic quarters

Dominant win sends Malixi to Polo Junior Classic quarters

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
The rising Filipina star parred the first two holes and went 2-up as Gazzoli fumbled with a triple bogey and bogey, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup-bound Filipinas eye podium finish in AFF Women's Championship

World Cup-bound Filipinas eye podium finish in AFF Women's Championship

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
While acknowledging that development in time for their historic appearance in the World Cup is the top priority, Filipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with