^

Sports

Dominant win sends Malixi to Polo Junior Classic quarters

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 12:06pm
Dominant win sends Malixi to Polo Junior Classic quarters
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi pounced on Alexandra Gazzoli’s early mishaps to pound out a 3&2 victory and roll into the quarterfinal round of the Polo Golf Junior Classic Match Play at the Bethpage State Park Golf’s Black course in Farmingdale, New York Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The rising Filipina star parred the first two holes and went 2-up as Gazzoli fumbled with a triple bogey and bogey, respectively, and stayed in firm control all throughout their match as the Florida native failed to flash the form she dished out in sweeping her first two matches against Sophie Lander and Madison Dabagia.

But the ICTSI-backed Malixi, who also toppled Linder and halved the match with Dabagia, came into her third match armed to the teeth, birdying Nos. 5 and 6 to go 4-up and keeping the huge lead until the eighth hole. Though she yielded the next two holes on a bogey and a Gazzoli birdie, the two-time American Junior Golf Association champion surged to a 3-hole lead again despite a bogey on No. 11 as Gazzoli gave up two strokes on the par-4 hole.

After they traded bogeys and pars in the next two, Malixi went 4-up again with a par on No. 14, surrendered the next hole but matched her rival’s bogey on the 16th to wrap up the match, finish with 2.5 points and claim the lone Pool E spot in the quarters.

Gazzoli finished the pool play with 2 points while Linder ended up third with 1 point after edging Dabagia, 2&1.

Malixi faces Elise Lee Thursday for a seat in the semis (Friday in Manila). The Californian trounced Lynn Lim, 3&2, in the final match to top Pool D.

Other quarters pairings pit Jaclyn LaHa against fellow Californian Alice Zhao, Jasmine Koo, also from California, versus Texan Maye Huang and Katie Li of New Jersey against Canadian Vanessa Borovilos.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the group draw of the East Asia Super League, where Artest is an ambassador, the 42-year-old spoke of his connection...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas young guns face Kiwis today

Gilas young guns face Kiwis today

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
What it lacks in manpower, size and experience, Gilas Pilipinas intends to make up for with heart, grit and determination...
Sports
fbtw
Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach

Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The multi-titled coach, though, said that Wong is participating in training for the upcoming tilt.
Sports
fbtw
Eala makes short work of Gonzalez

Eala makes short work of Gonzalez

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala bamboozled Chile’s Jimar Geraldine Gerald Gonzalez, 6-2, 6-0, in the first round of the W25 Palma del Rio...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls lose to towering Samoans, relegated to battle for bronze in shock upset

Gilas girls lose to towering Samoans, relegated to battle for bronze in shock upset

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
A well-adjusted Samoa team flexed their height over the Gilas girls, who were also missing their 3-point shot.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
SMB's Austria lauds role players in character-building win over Rain or Shine

SMB's Austria lauds role players in character-building win over Rain or Shine

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
While not being able to meet his goal of finishing off their opponents early, Austria lauded his team for grinding out the...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup-bound Filipinas eye podium finish in AFF Women's Championship

World Cup-bound Filipinas eye podium finish in AFF Women's Championship

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
While acknowledging that development in time for their historic appearance in the World Cup is the top priority, Filipinas...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan deals Iloilo 2nd Wesley Cup loss

San Juan deals Iloilo 2nd Wesley Cup loss

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
In a battle royale or in the eyes of some, a championship preview, the Predators squeaked past the Kisela Knights, 11-10,...
Sports
fbtw
After shock loss, Gilas girls eager to end FIBA U16 tilt positively

After shock loss, Gilas girls eager to end FIBA U16 tilt positively

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Blowing their chance at getting promoted to Division A with the loss as they're relegated to the battle for third place, Gilas...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, partner barge into semifinal in W25 Palma del Rio

Eala, partner barge into semifinal in W25 Palma del Rio

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Seeded fourth in the tournament, Eala and Bassols Ribera needed only an hour to fend off their opponents.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with