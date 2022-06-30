^

Sports

Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 10:37am
Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach
Deanna Wong of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Deanna Wong is expected to play for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference set to unfurl next week.

But according to Coach Oliver Almadro, his star setter will still not be in her top form as she continues to battle nagging injuries.

"Yeah, she'll be playing but ano, right now hindi pa siya 100%," Almadro said during the press conference of the PVL Invitational Conference last Tuesday.

"She's still recovering, doing therapy para maging game-ready siya this season," he added.

The multi-titled coach, though, said that Wong is participating in training for the upcoming tilt.

Almadro pointed to injuries in Wong's shins and calf as the culprit of her limited contributions to the team. And although he will be missing Wong's services at the top of her game, Almadro is putting premium in making sure the former Ateneo standout recovers fully.

"Recuperating. Paulit-ulit na 'yung injury niya sa shins niya, sa calf niya. Right after college, 'yun na 'yung iniinda niya, and siyempre 'yun, tuloy-tuloy ang therapy," said Almadro.

"And alam niyo naman, sa atin sa Pilipinas, kailangan 'yung alaga sa katawan, strengthening, kailangan continuous 'yan," he added.

Wong is among two Flying Titans who are looking to recover from injuries as Des Cheng is also nursing an injury.

Like the setter, Cheng will reportedly not be "100%" in the upcoming tilt. While middle blocker Maddie Madayag will still not be seeing action for the second straight conference.

Still, Choco Mucho remains a force to be reckoned with as the likes of Isa Molde, Aduke Ogunsanya, Kat Tolentino, Ponggay Gaston, and Caitlyn Viray remain at Almadro's beck and call.

The Flying Titans are looking to clinch their first podium finish since joining the PVL.

"I am confident with my players, and they're happy with their training. Hopefully we turn that into winning naman," Almadro said.

Choco Mucho plays in the opening day of the conference on July 9 where they face Chery Tiggo in the second game of a double-header after the Cignal HD Spikers lock horns with the Black Mamba Army.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the group draw of the East Asia Super League, where Artest is an ambassador, the 42-year-old spoke of his connection...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas young guns face Kiwis today

Gilas young guns face Kiwis today

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
What it lacks in manpower, size and experience, Gilas Pilipinas intends to make up for with heart, grit and determination...
Sports
fbtw
Eala makes short work of Gonzalez

Eala makes short work of Gonzalez

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Alex Eala bamboozled Chile’s Jimar Geraldine Gerald Gonzalez, 6-2, 6-0, in the first round of the W25 Palma del Rio...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls lose to towering Samoans, relegated to battle for bronze in shock upset

Gilas girls lose to towering Samoans, relegated to battle for bronze in shock upset

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
A well-adjusted Samoa team flexed their height over the Gilas girls, who were also missing their 3-point shot.
Sports
fbtw

EASL final in Manila?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
With travel restrictions still imposed in Macau, it appears likely that the EASL Final Four will be held in Manila in March next year.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
SMB's Austria lauds role players in character-building win over Rain or Shine

SMB's Austria lauds role players in character-building win over Rain or Shine

By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
While not being able to meet his goal of finishing off their opponents early, Austria lauded his team for grinding out the...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup-bound Filipinas eye podium finish in AFF Women's Championship

World Cup-bound Filipinas eye podium finish in AFF Women's Championship

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
While acknowledging that development in time for their historic appearance in the World Cup is the top priority, Filipinas...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan deals Iloilo 2nd Wesley Cup loss

San Juan deals Iloilo 2nd Wesley Cup loss

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In a battle royale or in the eyes of some, a championship preview, the Predators squeaked past the Kisela Knights, 11-10,...
Sports
fbtw
After shock loss, Gilas girls eager to end FIBA U16 tilt positively

After shock loss, Gilas girls eager to end FIBA U16 tilt positively

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Blowing their chance at getting promoted to Division A with the loss as they're relegated to the battle for third place, Gilas...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, partner barge into semifinal in W25 Palma del Rio

Eala, partner barge into semifinal in W25 Palma del Rio

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Seeded fourth in the tournament, Eala and Bassols Ribera needed only an hour to fend off their opponents.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with