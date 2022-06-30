Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach

MANILA, Philippines — Deanna Wong is expected to play for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference set to unfurl next week.

But according to Coach Oliver Almadro, his star setter will still not be in her top form as she continues to battle nagging injuries.

"Yeah, she'll be playing but ano, right now hindi pa siya 100%," Almadro said during the press conference of the PVL Invitational Conference last Tuesday.

"She's still recovering, doing therapy para maging game-ready siya this season," he added.

The multi-titled coach, though, said that Wong is participating in training for the upcoming tilt.

Almadro pointed to injuries in Wong's shins and calf as the culprit of her limited contributions to the team. And although he will be missing Wong's services at the top of her game, Almadro is putting premium in making sure the former Ateneo standout recovers fully.

"Recuperating. Paulit-ulit na 'yung injury niya sa shins niya, sa calf niya. Right after college, 'yun na 'yung iniinda niya, and siyempre 'yun, tuloy-tuloy ang therapy," said Almadro.

"And alam niyo naman, sa atin sa Pilipinas, kailangan 'yung alaga sa katawan, strengthening, kailangan continuous 'yan," he added.

Wong is among two Flying Titans who are looking to recover from injuries as Des Cheng is also nursing an injury.

Like the setter, Cheng will reportedly not be "100%" in the upcoming tilt. While middle blocker Maddie Madayag will still not be seeing action for the second straight conference.

Still, Choco Mucho remains a force to be reckoned with as the likes of Isa Molde, Aduke Ogunsanya, Kat Tolentino, Ponggay Gaston, and Caitlyn Viray remain at Almadro's beck and call.

The Flying Titans are looking to clinch their first podium finish since joining the PVL.

"I am confident with my players, and they're happy with their training. Hopefully we turn that into winning naman," Almadro said.

Choco Mucho plays in the opening day of the conference on July 9 where they face Chery Tiggo in the second game of a double-header after the Cignal HD Spikers lock horns with the Black Mamba Army.