^

Sports

San Juan deals Iloilo 2nd Wesley Cup loss

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 9:50am
San Juan deals Iloilo 2nd Wesley Cup loss
Chess stock photo
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — If anyone wants to take the Wesley So Cup, they will have to pry it loose from the cold and dead fingers of either the Iloilo Kisela Knights or the San Juan Predators.

In a battle royale or in the eyes of some, a championship preview, the Predators squeaked past the Kisela Knights, 11-10, Wednesday night.

In a surprise move, San Juan moved senior player Ricky de Guzman to Board 1 where he faced Iloilo’s Armenian Grandmaster, Hovhannes Gabuzyan.

De Guzman took blitz play from the Armenian, but Iloilo took huge wins on Board 2 as well as the homegrown slots to take blitz, 4-3.

In rapid chess, with the cat out of the bag, Gabuzyan dealt with de Guzman. But IM Rolando Nolte redeemed himself on Board 2 to take down Iloilo’s Karl Viktor Ochoa to even it up.

With Arden Reyes and Jan Jodilyn Fronda taking wins over WFM Cherry Ann Meija and NM Cesar Mariano, it came down to Board 4 where Iloilo’s GM Joey Antonio was winning over San Juan’s Ukrainian-Spanish GM Victor Moskalenko.

A rook sacrifice backfired on Antonio, which gave Moskalenko the opening to seize back the game as San Juan took rapid chess, 8-6, for an 11-10 win. It was San Juan’s fifth win in nine match-ups against Iloilo. They are the only squad with a winning record against the southern division powerhouse. 
 
Coupled with a 19-2 win over Pagadian, San Juan took the day’s double header. 

Earlier, Iloilo looked to rout Laguna when they took a 6.5-0.5 lead after blitz play. However, the Heroes came alive in rapid for a stunning 10-4 win to send the game into Armageddon, 10.5-all. 

In extra boards, Gabuzyan, Ochoa and Antonio blanked GM Rogelio Barcenilla Jr., WIM Ummi Fisabilillah, and Richie Jocson to take a 3-0 win.

San Juan’s two wins allowed them to match Caloocan’s 18-5 record (the LoadManna Knights lost both matches to Davao and Zamboanga), but because the latter’s has accrued 313.5 won-points to the former’s 308.5, they remain in second spot in the northern division of PCAP.

Iloilo still leads the southern division with a 21-2 record with Davao breathing down their necks with a 19-4 slate.

When PCAP’s Wesley So Cup continues this Saturday, July 2, teams will resume their final round of intra-division competition.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the group draw of the East Asia Super League, where Artest is an ambassador, the 42-year-old spoke of his connection...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas young guns face Kiwis today

Gilas young guns face Kiwis today

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
What it lacks in manpower, size and experience, Gilas Pilipinas intends to make up for with heart, grit and determination...
Sports
fbtw
Eala makes short work of Gonzalez

Eala makes short work of Gonzalez

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Alex Eala bamboozled Chile’s Jimar Geraldine Gerald Gonzalez, 6-2, 6-0, in the first round of the W25 Palma del Rio...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls lose to towering Samoans, relegated to battle for bronze in shock upset

Gilas girls lose to towering Samoans, relegated to battle for bronze in shock upset

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
A well-adjusted Samoa team flexed their height over the Gilas girls, who were also missing their 3-point shot.
Sports
fbtw

EASL final in Manila?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
With travel restrictions still imposed in Macau, it appears likely that the EASL Final Four will be held in Manila in March next year.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
SMB's Austria lauds role players in character-building win over Rain or Shine

SMB's Austria lauds role players in character-building win over Rain or Shine

By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
While not being able to meet his goal of finishing off their opponents early, Austria lauded his team for grinding out the...
Sports
fbtw
Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach

Deanna Wong to suit up for Choco Mucho but not 100% healthy, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The multi-titled coach, though, said that Wong is participating in training for the upcoming tilt.
Sports
fbtw
World Cup-bound Filipinas eye podium finish in AFF Women's Championship

World Cup-bound Filipinas eye podium finish in AFF Women's Championship

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
While acknowledging that development in time for their historic appearance in the World Cup is the top priority, Filipinas...
Sports
fbtw
After shock loss, Gilas girls eager to end FIBA U16 tilt positively

After shock loss, Gilas girls eager to end FIBA U16 tilt positively

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Blowing their chance at getting promoted to Division A with the loss as they're relegated to the battle for third place, Gilas...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, partner barge into semifinal in W25 Palma del Rio

Eala, partner barge into semifinal in W25 Palma del Rio

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Seeded fourth in the tournament, Eala and Bassols Ribera needed only an hour to fend off their opponents.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with