^

Sports

Gilas girls lose to towering Samoans, relegated to battle for bronze in shock upset

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 10:24pm
Gilas girls lose to towering Samoans, relegated to battle for bronze in shock upset
Naomi Panganiban
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas youth girls team will not be promoted to Division A after falling flat in the semifinal of the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship Division B against Samoa, 73-88, at Prince Hamza in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

A well-adjusted Samoa team flexed their height over the Gilas girls, who were also missing their 3-point shot.

At the end of the opening quarter, the Philippines were only down seven, 18-25.

But the Samoans continued to lord over the Gilas girls in the paint, while hitting their own 3-pointers to balloon the lead to 23, 53-30.

Though Gilas tried their hand at getting back in the game, the offense just wouldn't come for the Filipinas. The most Samoa led was at 27 points, 59-32.

The Gilas girls cut it to just 13, 61-74, with 7:35 ticks left in the game after a Kristan Yumul three, but the comeback fell short.

Naomi Panganiban led Gilas in the losing effort with 15 points while Yumul added 13 markers.

Ava Fajardo also added 14 points.

Kira-May Filemu paced Samoa with 36 points. Azaleeah Oloapu chipped in 18 points.

The loss relegates Gilas to the bronze medal match set tomorrow against the loser of the other semifinal between Lebanon and Syria.

Because only the winner of the tournament gets promoted to Division A, Gilas will be staying in Division B for the time being.

The Scores:

SAMOA 88 -- Filemu 36, Oloapu 18, Tutani 11, Manumaleuga 9, Keresoma 6, Hiko 4, Gasu 2, Talosaga 2, Brown 0, Kiliva 0, Hogben 0, Walshe 0.
PHILIPPINES 70 -- Panganiban 15, Fajardo 14, Yumul 13, Ramos 8, Nolasco 8, Lopez 6, Patricio 4, Villarin 3, Medina 2, Elson 0, Nair 0.

Quarters: 25-18, 53-30, 72-53, 88-70.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

Ex-NBA star Artest wants Fil-Am son to play for Gilas Pilipinas

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the group draw of the East Asia Super League, where Artest is an ambassador, the 42-year-old spoke of his connection...
Sports
fbtw
Asian neighbors can learn from Filipinos' love of basketball, says EASL chief

Asian neighbors can learn from Filipinos' love of basketball, says EASL chief

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Throughout the world, Filipinos are known for their passion for basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas faces New Zealand, India in upcoming FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Gilas faces New Zealand, India in upcoming FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

7 hours ago
Filipinos can cheer for Gilas Pilipinas as leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) brings the...
Sports
fbtw

Doors wide open for Kai

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
After missing out on the NBA draft last week, Kai Sotto is now exploring his options for the future and it’s a wide open road to lead him to where he wants to end up. Kai’s dream is to play in the NBA....
Sports
fbtw
San Beda adds European coaches to shortlist, says source

San Beda adds European coaches to shortlist, says source

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Will San Beda tap a foreign coach when the 98th NCAA basketball season unfolds on September 10?
Sports
fbtw
Latest
PBA solidifies ties with KBL, Japan B. League

PBA solidifies ties with KBL, Japan B. League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to work with the Korean Basketball League (KBL) and Japan B. League to...
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong team expects tough stint in PBA

Hong Kong team expects tough stint in PBA

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Representing Greater China, the PBA last March welcomed the Dragons, who will also be among their contemporaries in the inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Superal slows down at the finish, trails by 2 after 68 in Thai LPGA tiff

Superal slows down at the finish, trails by 2 after 68 in Thai LPGA tiff

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Princess Superal failed to match Phaewchiplee Wad’s scorching backside finish with a four-par windup at the front and...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Generals keep Lady Pirates at bay for 1st win in NCAA volleyball

Lady Generals keep Lady Pirates at bay for 1st win in NCAA volleyball

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Emilio Aguinaldo College pulled the rug from under Lyceum of the Philippines University, 26-28, 25-15, 27-25, 25-17, on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas, Bacolod, Quezon City score routs

MPBL: Batangas, Bacolod, Quezon City score routs

By Roy Luarca | 9 hours ago
Routs marked the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme on Tuesday at the Batangas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with